Labour calls for investigation into appointment process for BBC chair after Boris Johnson 'sleaze' allegations

22 January 2023, 14:25 | Updated: 22 January 2023, 15:19

Labour is calling for an investigation into the BBC appointment process for its chair following "sleaze" claims.

The man currently in the top role, Richard Sharp, allegedly helped Boris Johnson secure a loan guarantee before being recommended for the job.

Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell has written to the Commissioner for Public Appointments, William Shawcross CVO, asking him to investigate the appointment process.

Labour has already reported Mr Johnson to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards following the report in the Sunday Times, which his spokesperson described as "rubbish".

Mr Sharp has also denied a conflict of interest, but calls for clarity are growing after Foreign Secretary James Cleverly evaded answers on the story during media rounds this morning.

Ms Powell said the BBC is meant to be impartial and "it is vital that the public and parliament can have trust in the process and it is free from any real or perceived conflict of interest".

"Accordingly, I urge you to investigate this process, and satisfy the public and parliament of its integrity," she said in her letter.

The Sunday Times reported Mr Sharp, a Tory donor, was involved in arranging a guarantor on a loan of up to £800,000 for Mr Johnson in late 2020.

Mr Sharp told the newspaper he had "simply connected" people and there was no conflict of interest, while Mr Johnson's spokesman insisted his financial arrangements "have been properly declared".

Lord Kerslake, the former head of the Civil Service, told Sky News there should be an independent investigation into the claims - either through a parliamentary select committee or by the prime minister's new ethics adviser - so the facts can be "completely established".

"The position of the chairman of the BBC is an enormously important one for the country and you want the process for appointing a new person to be absolutely squeaky clean," he said.

Read More:
Former Tory leader urges Nadhim Zahawi to 'clear up' questions over tax affairs

"The problem we have got here is we have only got half the information, it's a set of stories that aren't fully validated and that's why I agree it needs independent investigation.

"There's plenty of routes where this could be examined, and the facts completely established, including to what extent the prime minister himself was aware of and involved in the discussions that went on here."

Earlier, cabinet minister James Cleverly defended Mr Sharp's appointment, saying he had "no doubt" the chairman was given the job based "on merit".

But he admitted he had not tried to contact Mr Johnson, who made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Sunday, telling Sky's Sophy Ridge: "You're the journalist not me."

This was criticised by several Labour MPs, with Louise Haigh, the shadow transport secretary, tweeting: "We're all briefed before going on the media. Either he deliberately didn't ask the questions or deliberately wasn't told the answers."

(c) Sky News 2023: Labour calls for investigation into appointment process for BBC chair after Boris Johnson 'sleaze' allegations

Latest News

See more Latest News

Two dead and 12 injured in multi-vehicle crash on M40 in Buckinghamshire

Pensioner dies at hospital in Cork after 'assault by fellow patient'

Former Tory leader urges Nadhim Zahawi to 'clear up' questions over tax affairs

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Hairdresser Emily Pytel shared her four customer 'icks' online.

Hairdresser reveals the four things she can't stand clients doing

Lifestyle

The show will see mums and dads in their 40s and 50s trying to find love.

Love Island spin-off wants 'vibrant single parents' for new dating show

TV & Movies

Deal or No Deal is reportedly set to make a return to our screens after seven years away.

Deal or No Deal to make huge TV comeback with a brand new host

TV & Movies

Sue Radford has revealed her kids are ill

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shares 'awful' update as seven children struck by bug

Celebrities

The pregnant TV star has been suspiciously quiet on Instagram.

Stacey Solomon fans convinced she's in labour as she 'goes quiet'

Celebrities

Sainsbury's has some big changes coming to their supermarkets

Sainsbury's set to lose 237 in-store pharmacies in huge change

Zara is a Love Island bombshell

Inside Love Island star Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown's famous past

TV & Movies

Olivia Hawkins has previously starred in EastEnders

Love Island's Olivia Hawkins makes unexpected EastEnders appearance while in villa

TV & Movies

Chloe Madeley had to rush her baby to hospital

Chloe Madeley 'extremely worried' as baby daughter rushed to hospital twice in a week

Celebrities

Everything you need to know about Love Island's Kai Fagan

Love Island Kai Fagan: Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon fans think they know her baby's gender

Stacey Solomon fans 'work out' baby's gender after spotting 'clue' in latest photo

Celebrities

Will Young is in the Love Island 2023 cast

Who is Love Island farmer Will Young? Age, career and famous TikTok revealed

TV & Movies

Tom Clare has joined the Love Island 2023 line up

Who is Love Island bombshell Tom Clare? Football team, height and famous sister revealed

TV & Movies

Mark Wright broke down in tears on This Morning

Mark Wright breaks down in tears as he recalls moment he battled to save man’s life

TV & Movies

Katie Price has opened up about her son Harvey

Katie Price hits back at trolls as she reveals son Harvey has a girlfriend

Celebrities