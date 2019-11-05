'Lady in the Lake' killer Gordon Park could be cleared after 14 years

5 November 2019, 08:34 | Updated: 5 November 2019, 12:08

Convicted "Lady in the Lake" killer Gordon Park could be posthumously cleared as his case is being revisited by the Court of Appeal.

Retired teacher Park was found guilty of murdering his first wife Carol, whose remains were found trussed up and wrapped in plastic 21 years after she vanished.

Following a 2005 trial where he was given a life sentence, Park hanged himself in his prison cell on his 66th birthday.

He always maintained his innocence and members of his family have fought on his behalf to have his conviction overturned.

The case has now been referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) and the hearing will start today.

Three senior judges will examine new forensic evidence and concerns about disclosure raised by the CCRC.

The prosecution claimed that an ice axe used by Park was the murder weapon but this had been undermined by expert opinion that was not disclosed at the trial, the CCRC said.

New forensic evidence also apparently showed Park's DNA was not found on knots of rope used to bind Mrs Park's body, and that rocks used to weigh down the body could not be directly linked to rocks found at the family home.

The CCRC also claims that information was not disclosed in the trial which would undermine the reliability of a prosecution witness who gave evidence of Park confessing to the killing in prison.

Carol Park was 30 when she went missing from the family home in Leece, near Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, in July 1976.

Park claimed he had taken their three children on a trip to Blackpool on the day she disappeared and she had felt too ill to join them.

He said she had vanished when they returned.

Mrs Park's body was found by amateur divers in Coniston Water in the Lake District in 1997.

She had been trussed up and weighted down and was still wearing her blue nightdress.

Her husband was arrested and charged with murder following the discovery, but the case against him was dropped in 1998 due to lack of evidence.

The case, which became one of Britain's most notorious unsolved murder investigations, was dubbed the Lady in the Lake killing.

Later, detectives discovered fresh evidence said to link Park to the murder and he was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison following a trial in 2005.

He appealed against the conviction but this was dismissed in 2008.

Following his death, members of his family applied to the CCRC to help get his conviction overturned.

(c) Sky News 2019: 'Lady in the Lake' killer Gordon Park could be cleared after 14 years

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Queen will no longer wear fur clothing, senior dresser says

Brendan Rodgers praises Jose Mourinho's impact on his career

Former BHS owner Chappell gets 10-year directorship ban

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

There could soon be an alternative to smear tests (stock images)

Smear tests could be replaced by at-home urine testing kits in 'promising' medical breakthrough

Lifestyle

Royal Mint an honouring The Snowman with three coins

Royal Mint launch The Snowman 50p coins to celebrate 40 years of the iconic Christmas story

Lifestyle

The cut price store always sell a variety of great festive bargains

Mums are loving Home Bargains' £3 Christmas Eve boxes for kids full of festive goodies

Lifestyle

Neil has hinted he'll be back on Strictly this weekend

Strictly’s Neil Jones shares 'positive' news about returning with Alex Scott after nasty calf injury

TV & Movies

Many members of the bride's family refused to turn up to the wedding

Don't Tell The Bride groom branded 'worst ever' after arranging cave wedding her family refused to attend

TV & Movies

The top 40 best things about Britain have been revealed

The top 40 best things about Britain have been revealed - including roast dinners and Ant and Dec

Lifestyle