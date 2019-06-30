Man, 22, dies after 'one-punch' incident in Northern Ireland

30 June 2019, 17:39 | Updated: 30 June 2019, 17:56

A man has died after a "one-punch assault" on a beach in Northern Ireland. 

Darren O'Neill, 22, was taken to hospital on Thursday with "a serious head injury" after a "one-punch type incident" on Tyrella beach, local police said.

In a statement on Sunday, Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney confirmed the 22-year-old had died, and appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

He said: "I would like to offer my sympathy to the family and friends of Darren at this very sad time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding Darren's death and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1913 27/06/19."

A 21-year-old man was previously arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm.

He is due in court next month.

In an earlier statement, Mr McCartney emphasised that "one-punch" incidents were "hugely destructive" for all involved, with possibly "devastating" consequences that alter lives.

Chris Hazzard, the MP for South Down, said the local community was in "shock and sadness" over the incident.

He added: "A police investigation is underway and that must be allowed to proceed.

"My thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of this young man at this tragic time."

(c) Sky News 2019: Man, 22, dies after 'one-punch' incident in Northern Ireland

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jonny Bairstow says England's win over India was close to a complete performance

Sport

European heatwave: Seven related deaths reported in soaring temperatures

Brexit Party reveals 100 'new politics' MP candidates

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Love Island newcomer Nabila Badda has failed to win over fans

Love Island fans blast new girl Nabila Badda for declaring she's a 'prize'

TV & Movies

The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son Archie

Harry and Meghan spark backlash as they demand a 'private' christening for baby Archie

Royals

Nathan and Cara Love Island

Love Island star's Nathan and Cara get married in secret location

TV & Movies

Harry Judd

Could Harry Judd be McFly-ing into Strictly Come Dancing hot seat?

TV & Movies

Pets need help staying cool.

Walking dogs in the heatwave: How to protect pets' paws from hot pavements

Lifestyle

Season 6 is confirmed

Line of Duty season 6: Release date, cast and plot details

TV & Movies