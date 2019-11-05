No starter homes built under Tory 2015 election pledge

The government has failed to deliver any of the starter homes promised four years ago under a £2.3bn funding commitment, according to a spending watchdog.

The National Audit Office (NAO) report detailed how the money was set aside in the 2015 spending review to help meet a Conservative election manifesto pledge, by then-PM David Cameron, to help more young people on to the housing ladder.

The money was to support the building of the first 60,000 of 200,000 properties under the starter homes project.

It was aimed exclusively at first-time buyers, aged under 40, in England.

The NAO found that the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) and its agencies had spent £174m to date on buying and preparing brownfield land.

But it said some of that was for "affordable" housing rather than for starter homes.

Crucially, it found that sections of the legislation passed for the project were yet to come into force, meaning that any properties meeting the starter home criteria could not be marketed as such.

The chairwoman of the Commons public accounts committee, Meg Hillier, said: "Despite setting aside over £2bn to build 60,000 new starter homes, none were built.

"Since 2010 many housing programmes announced with much fanfare have fallen away, with money then recycled into the next announcement.

"The department needs to focus on delivery and not raise, and then dash, people's expectations."

An MHCLG spokesperson said: "We are committed to building more homes and supporting people into home ownership.

"We have a great track record with house building at its highest level for all but one of the last thirty years - with 222,000 homes delivered last year, and 1.3 million in total since 2010, including over 430,000 affordable homes.

"The number of first time buyers is currently at an 11-year annual high, and over 560,000 households have been helped into home ownership through government schemes like Help to Buy and Right to Buy."

Shadow housing secretary John Healey said: "The Conservatives' flagship housing announcement for first-time buyers has been a total failure. It's clear you can't trust the Tories to do what they promise."

