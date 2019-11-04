Northern Ireland pro-Remain parties agree pact for 'extraordinary election'

4 November 2019, 22:48 | Updated: 4 November 2019, 23:26

Pro-Remain parties have struck an election pact to help oust the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) from several seats in Northern Ireland.

Sinn Fein will stand aside and urged voters to back the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) in South Belfast and Alliance Party in East Belfast on Thursday 12 December.

The republicans are also putting themselves in the highly unusual position of urging people to back pro-unionist independent Lady Sylvia Hermon by fielding no candidate against her in North Down.

In return, the SDLP is promising to stand aside in three seats - North and East Belfast and North Down - to boost other Remain supporting politicians' chances of winning against the pro-Brexit DUP.

That will help the SDLP's chances of ousting Nigel Dodds - deputy leader of the current Conservative government's confidence and supply partner.

"This is a once-in-a-generation election, the stakes are very high in this election," explained Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald.

"The reality is we are asking people to come out and vote for those pro-Remain candidates. We believe that is the right and progressive thing to do."

She added: "It sits very comfortably with me to ask and invite voters to thoughtfully do the right thing.

"And in this case it means defying hard Brexiteers, the likes of Nigel Dodds, the likes of the DUP candidates who have very, very recklessly acted against the interests of everybody.

"Whether you call yourself a unionist or a nationalist, a republican or a loyalist, we actually have many, many interests in common."

The SDLP is also facing claims of hypocrisy for deciding not to field a candidate in North Belfast for the first time in the party's history.

It has fiercely criticised Sinn Fein previously for its MPs refusing to take their seats in Westminster because they have to swear an oath to the Queen.

Former SDLP councilor Mairia Cahill resigned from the party in protest at the move, accusing the party of facilitating a "sectarian headcount".

A party spokesperson said it had taken an "extraordinary decision" for an "extraordinary election".

At the weekend the DUP announced it would continue its recent policy of not contesting Fermanagh and South Tyrone - a move that will help an Ulster Unionist candidate unseat Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew.

The cross-community Alliance Party has made clear it has no role in the electoral manoeuvres and will not engage in any pacts.

The Brexit Election: For the fastest results service and in-depth analysis watch Sky News live from 10pm on Thursday 12 December, with a KayBurley@Breakfast election special on Friday 13 December

(c) Sky News 2019: Northern Ireland pro-Remain parties agree pact for 'extraordinary election'

Latest News

See more Latest News

'Intelligence gold mine': Sister of killed IS leader is captured alive in Syria

Government bid to end mental health detentions scandal 'doesn't go far enough'

Celebs wish boy a happy birthday after friends fail to show up to party

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

A mum has criticised her family for letting her daughter peel potatos

Mum blasted as ‘ridiculous’ after she claims daughter, four, is too young to peel potatoes alone

Lifestyle

The hummus' recall has been extended

Lidl, Aldi, Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrisons issue urgent recall for hummus over 'deadly salmonella scare'

Food & Health

The sleep expert said that having separate duvets means you can control your sleep environment

This Morning viewers divided as expert says couples should buy separate duvets to improve sleep

TV & Movies

The mum was absolutely furious with the mishap

Mum-of-six's fury as daughter's birthday is 'ruined' after £28 Deliveroo KFC sent to wrong address

Lifestyle

Here's how to protect your pets this fireworks night

How to help keep your pets safe and calm this Bonfire night

Lifestyle

The pair welcomed their first son into the world recently

Andy Murray and Kim Sears celebrate following the birth of their first son

Celebrities