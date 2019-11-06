Pizza Express owner in £80m lifeline to debt-ridden chain

6 November 2019, 12:23 | Updated: 6 November 2019, 15:07

The owner of Pizza Express has moved to counter concerns for its financial future through an £80m cash injection.

Chinese investment vehicle Hony Capital, which bought the chain in 2014, made the announcement weeks after Pizza Express hired advisers to help with creditor talks over its £1.1bn debt pile.

Then, Pizza Express - which has just shy of 500 restaurants in the UK and Ireland - was quick to deny speculation it was nearing collapse or seeking to close unprofitable stores.

Like the high street, the casual dining sector has suffered a tough couple of years as consumers have been more cautious with their cash in the run-up to Brexit.

At the same time, firms have had to deal with a surge in costs from the likes of rising rents, business rates and minimum wage increases.

Jamie's Italian was the biggest name to collapse while Prezzo and Carluccio's have all closed sites.

The new money will be used by Pizza Express to buy back debt owed to bondholders and bolster the balance sheet.

Its most recent trading update showed it was continuing to assess its future funding options in a tough business environment in its biggest market.

It showed UK and Ireland sales falling by 1.1% over the three months to 29 September, with underlying profits falling almost 9% to £19.6m.

Pizza Express said: "Approximately 95% of our UK and Ireland restaurants are profitable and there are no plans for closures outside the normal course of business."

(c) Sky News 2019: Pizza Express owner in £80m lifeline to debt-ridden chain

Latest News

See more Latest News

57 people suffering breathing difficulties after 'chemical leak' in Kent
Flooding and freezing is likely for the country

Met Office warn temperatures to plummet and flooding likely as freezing wintry blast hits Britain

Weather

Teen facing murder charges on the run after escaping from court in leg restraints

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

This is sending our nostalgia into overdrive

Every single Argos catalogue from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s is available to browse online

Lifestyle

Jennifer Lopez has shared a rare picture of her two children

Jennifer Lopez shares adorable rare pic of her twins Max and Emme, 11, for Halloween

Celebrities

EastEnders will see a very dramatic Christmas

EastEnders spoilers: Sharon and Louise Mitchell 'will BOTH give birth over Christmas' as Keanu affair is finally revealed

TV & Movies

Jeff Brazier has put his wedding ring back on

Jeff Brazier puts his wedding ring back on amid 'marriage trouble' with Kate Dwyer

Celebrities

A Christmas Carol will be out in December

When is A Christmas Carol on TV, who's in the cast and is there a trailer for the BBC Charles Dickens drama?

TV & Movies

Children can come out with some really sinister sounding stuff

Parents reveal the creepiest things their kids have ever told them and they will give you nightmares

Lifestyle