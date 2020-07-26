Premier League: Watford and Bournemouth relegated as Aston Villa survive on final day

26 July 2020, 17:45 | Updated: 26 July 2020, 20:00

Watford and Bournemouth have been relegated from the Premier League on a dramatic final day of the season.

Aston Villa, who were seven points from safety earlier this month, have survived - finishing a point above the bottom three after a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Watford, who have had four managers this season, were beaten 3-2 by Arsenal, while Bournemouth beat Everton 3-1.

Both sides have had five years in the Premier League, the top division of English football, but now join Norwich, who were already down, in returning to the Championship next season.

Watford captain Troy Deeney, who scored one of his side's goals, told Sky Sports that non-playing staff may suffer.

"The harsh reality is people will probably lose their jobs," he said.

"Ultimately, we haven't been good enough."

Villa manager Dean Smith, told Sky Sports "it's a proud moment", which "feels better than last year when we won promotion".

Smith, who lost his father Ron - like him a Villa fan - to coronavirus, said his squad "used the pandemic best", by "working on defending better".

At the top end of the table, Chelsea confirmed they will play in the lucrative Champions League next season after a 2-0 over Wolves meant they finished fourth.

Manchester United join them in European football's premier competition after a 2-0 win at Leicester City secured them third spot in the final standings.

Leicester, the 2016 champions, finish fifth, despite spending much of the season in the top four.

It means they will play in next season's Europa League along with Tottenham and Wolves, who finished sixth and seventh respectively.

Arsenal will take Wolves' place in the competition, however, if they beat Chelsea in Saturday's FA Cup final.

Elsewhere, champions Liverpool finished 18 points ahead of Manchester City after beating Newcastle 3-1, while City thrashed relegated Norwich 5-0.

All the matches on the final day were played out in empty stadiums due to COVID-19 restrictions, meaning fans of all the clubs involved could not experience the agony and ecstasy first hand.

The three-month pause in the season from March to June ensured the 2019-20 campaign finished later than any other and next season will start more than a month later than normal, in September.

Fans are hoping to be allowed back into stadiums on a socially distanced basis from October.

(c) Sky News 2020: Premier League: Watford and Bournemouth relegated as Aston Villa survive on final day

Latest News

See more Latest News

Manchester: Boy, 17, stabbed to death after 'altercation between two groups'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'stayed in £1,500 a night tent during early romantic getaway'

Gone With The Wind star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

Showbiz

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox will be back on our screens

Why is Gogglebox not on tonight and when will it back?

Salons in England will soon be allowed to do face treatments (stock images)

When will beauty salons open for face treatments in England?

Lifestyle

Alex George's brother has sadly passed away

Love Island star Dr Alex George announces tragic death of younger brother Llŷr

Celebrities

The most popular beach-themed baby names have been revealed (stock images)

The beach-themed baby names growing in popularity in 2020 - including Ariel and Cove

Lifestyle

There's more ways to enjoy tequila than just as a shot!

National Tequila Day 2020: Easy recipes for tequila cocktails to make at home

Food & Health

Little Mix have announced they're fronting a brand new TV talent show

What is Little Mix’s new BBC talent show ‘The Search’ and how can I apply?

TV & Movies