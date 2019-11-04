Ryanair boss criticises McDonald's for sacking CEO who dated an employee

4 November 2019, 11:03 | Updated: 4 November 2019, 15:03

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary says McDonald's has gone too far in sacking its chief executive over a consensual relationship with an employee - and compared the company to the Catholic Church.

Mr O'Leary was asked about the company's decision to part ways with boss Steve Easterbrook during an interview on Ian King Live.

He said: "We [Ryanair] don't have a policy on this. I really get very worried when companies start having policies on people's private activity.

"If it's consensual between consenting adults - Godspeed.

"The organisation that has the most trouble imposing morality on everybody is the Catholic Church... they've had celibacy for 2,000 years and never been able to manage it."

Mr O'Leary added: "I think companies should have company policies that affect corporate behaviour, but trying to impose policies on what consenting adults do between themselves is a step too far.

"We don't have those kind of policies at Ryanair, but you know, we expect everybody to behave as mature adults and if there's a consensual relationship between managers or between people in Ryanair then that's fine."

His comments came after Steve Easterbrook was let go from Mcdonald's, with the company saying he had demonstrated poor judgement.

The company - like many US employers - does not allow managers to have romantic relationships with direct or indirect employees.

McDonald's business conduct standards policy, signed by Mr Easterbrook, states: "In order to avoid situations in which workplace conduct could negatively impact the work environment, employees who have a direct or indirect reporting relationship to each other are prohibited from dating or having a sexual relationship.

"It is not appropriate to show favouritism or make business decisions based on emotions or friendships rather than on the best interests of the company."

Mr Easterbrook, who grew up in Watford, Hertfordshire, but now lives in Illinois in the US, told staff in an email his relationship was consensual but admitted it violated the company's rules.

The recently divorced 51-year-old is believed to have been earning $15.9m (£12.3m) a year and is largely credited with turning around the fast food chain's fortunes.

