Shares of outsourcer sinks on debt forecast

British outsourcing company Interserve saw its stock sink after it predicted its debts would rise amid speculation it was on the brink of collapse.

Shares in the construction and services company sank as much as 8% to 31.81p in early trade on Friday morning. Its stock is down more than 60% this year.

Interserve has been under intense scrutiny since the collapse of rival Carillion this year, which was swamped by debt after it faced contract delays and struggled to sign up new business.

It said on Friday it was working with its financial advisers to possibly raise new money.

"The board is working with its advisers to look at all options to deliver the optimum capital structure for the business to support its long-term, sustainable development," Interserve said.

"This process includes options to bring new capital into the business and, as previously announced, progressing the disposal of non-core businesses."

It now expects year-end net debt in the range of £625m to £650m, higher than an earlier range of £575m and £600m.

Interserve, which has been shedding assets to cut debt, said it continued to see lower revenue in domestic construction work and faced weakness in business abroad, particularly in Qatar.

David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets, said: "The outlook isn't overly optimistic as the order book for international business continues to be lower than expected. All eyes are on the company in the wake of Carillion's collapse, and they have a difficult task of lowering debt in a mediocre economic environment. The stock has been in decline since 2014, and if the negative move continues it might target 27p."

The company said while it was on track to deliver full-year profit growth it would launch plans to cut borrowing in early 2019.

Chief Executive Debbie White said: "The board remains focused on positioning the group for long-term, sustainable success. This means continuing the operational progress we are making to put legacy issues behind us, particularly in closing out and exiting the Energy from Waste business.

"It also means reducing debt and putting a strong long-term capital structure in place. To this end we will announce a deleveraging plan for the group early in 2019."

(c) Sky News 2018: Shares of outsourcer sinks on debt forecast