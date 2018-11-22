14 suspected migrants rescued from dinghies off Kent coast

Fourteen suspected migrants have been rescued from two dinghies off the Kent coast, according to officials.

The first dinghy was seen at 3.30am on Thursday and the second appeared about five hours later.

Each one carried seven people, although it is unclear whether there were any children among them.

Kent Police said immigration enforcement officers were dealing with the group. They were suspected of trying to enter the country illegally.

Earlier, French officials said 11 people were pulled from boats in the Channel as they tried to reach Britain.

The group's boat was seen in distress near the French town of Wimereux and four of them were taken to hospital suffering from hypothermia. The others were handed over to French border police in Calais.

The group spotted off the Kent coast did not require medical treatment.

There have been a number of migrant-carrying boats try to reach the UK in recent weeks.

Last Sunday, nine migrants - believed to be Iranian - were picked up at Folkestone and the previous Friday, seven others - also believed to be Iranians - were picked up near Dover.

Two days earlier, three more boats were intercepted off Kent with a total of 24 people, including a toddler.

The day before that, 14 men and three children - all Iranian - were stopped at Dover trying to reach the UK on a fishing boat.

