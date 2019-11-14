UK economy: Shoppers dampen spending in sign of slowdown

14 November 2019, 11:19 | Updated: 14 November 2019, 12:15

Shoppers have cut back on their spending in a further sign of the economy slowing, official figures show.

Retail sales rose at their slowest rate in a year-and-a-half in the three months to October, according to the Office for National Statistics.

And the amount of items bought last month actually fell, down by 0.1%, when compared with September.

When compared with October last year, sales were up by 3.1%, weaker than the 3.7% forecast by economists.

The downbeat data comes after the UK dodged a recession despite seeing the biggest year-on-year slowdown in nearly a decade.

Taking the three months to October, the ONS said retail sales grew by 0.2% when compared with the previous period, the weakest growth since April 2018.

An ONS spokesman said: "All main sectors saw falling sales apart from food shops.

"Department store sales rebounded in October, driven by promotional events and an earlier introduction of Christmas lines.

"However, their sales still remain significantly down over the longer term."

Lynda Petherick, head of retail at management consultants Accenture, said: "These latest ONS figures are symptomatic of the challenges facing the retail sector after a year fraught with uncertainty."

With firms holding back on investment because of Brexit jitters, consumer spending has helped keep the economy afloat, helped by weaker inflation and stronger wage growth.

But the retail sales data signals shoppers are becoming more cautious as the political turmoil continues in the run-up to a pre-Christmas election.

(c) Sky News 2019: UK economy: Shoppers dampen spending in sign of slowdown

Latest News

See more Latest News

MH17 investigators release calls between 'top Russian officials and Ukraine rebels'

Hugh Jackman trolls Ryan Reynolds over John Legend's "Sexiest Man Alive" win

Showbiz

Photo of 'hero' son taken moments before he was swept out to sea while saving mum's life

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Tesco is selling teddy fleece duvet sets

Shoppers go wild for Tesco teddy fleece duvet set selling for just £6

Lifestyle

A dad has warned about the dangers of sweets

Dad calls for ban on lollipops after son, five, almost choked to death

Lifestyle

I'm A Celeb campfires

I'm A Celebrity's campfires set to be banned for the first time in history

TV & Movies

A viewer spotted a lump on Antoinette's neck

TV presenter discovers she has life-threatening cyst after viewer spotted lump during show

TV & Movies

The Hollywood star had fans everywhere Tweeting about him

Hollywood star Christian Bale's strong Cockney accent leaves fans baffled

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby's dress is £450 from Markus Lupfer

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £450 Markus Lupfer dress

Celebrities