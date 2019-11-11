UK returns stolen artefacts to Afghanistan after 17-year investigation

11 November 2019, 08:25 | Updated: 11 November 2019, 10:36

Britain has returned ancient stolen artefacts to Afghanistan following a "long and complex case" lasting 17 years.

A Buddha sculpture and nine Buddha heads arrived at Heathrow Airport from Peshawar in Pakistan in September 2002, and were intercepted by customs officers who suspected they contained drugs.

When no narcotics were found, the Metropolitan Police's Art and Antiques unit took hold of them.

Dating back to between the fourth and sixth century, it was suspected they had been stolen from Afghanistan.

It turned out they had been sent to a London-based business which was unaware of the nature of the items.

There were no other suspects in the UK and so the case was closed.

Afghanistan subsequently claimed the artefacts but conflict in the country meant it was not possible to return them.

They will now be sent to the National Museum of Afghanistan after going on show for a short time at the British Museum, where an event was held to celebrate the successful conclusion.

"This has been a very long and complex case, but I am delighted that after 17 years these ancient and precious items are finally being returned to Afghanistan," said DC Sophie Hayes from Scotland Yard's Art and Antiques unit.

"The handover takes place during the Art and Antiques Unit's 50th year and it is fitting that, whilst celebrating our anniversary, we were also able to attend the event at the British Museum to celebrate Afghanistan's cultural heritage returning to its rightful home."

(c) Sky News 2019: UK returns stolen artefacts to Afghanistan after 17-year investigation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Have you got these 'dangerous' apps on your phone?

Android users should immediately delete these 15 'potentially dangerous' apps, warns expert

Deontay Wilder might change mind about WBC's 'Franchise' status, says promoter Eddie Hearn

Romanian man Cristian Sabou jailed for life for West Sussex murder of Valerie Graves

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The supermarket giant has axed chips from children’s menus in all its cafés.

Parents furious as Sainsbury's bans children from eating chips – offering 'healthy' alternatives instead

Food & Health

Jessica Fox has announced her engagement

Hollyoaks star Jessica Fox announces engagement to musician boyfriend Nicholas Willes

TV & Movies

Paddy McGuinness teased a Phoenix Club reboot

Phoenix Nights ‘to return’ as Paddy McGuinness hints at Peter Kay TV comeback

TV & Movies

I'm A Celeb is due to start on 17 November

I'm A Celeb bosses 'on red alert' as bush fires rage just 10km from camp

TV & Movies

Ant opened up about his struggles

Ant McPartlin opens up about rehab admitting he thought his 'career was over'

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby's dress is £208

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £208 asymmetric dress from Claudie Pierlot

Celebrities