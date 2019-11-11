UK returns stolen artefacts to Afghanistan after 17-year investigation

Britain has returned ancient stolen artefacts to Afghanistan following a "long and complex case" lasting 17 years.

A Buddha sculpture and nine Buddha heads arrived at Heathrow Airport from Peshawar in Pakistan in September 2002, and were intercepted by customs officers who suspected they contained drugs.

When no narcotics were found, the Metropolitan Police's Art and Antiques unit took hold of them.

Dating back to between the fourth and sixth century, it was suspected they had been stolen from Afghanistan.

It turned out they had been sent to a London-based business which was unaware of the nature of the items.

There were no other suspects in the UK and so the case was closed.

Afghanistan subsequently claimed the artefacts but conflict in the country meant it was not possible to return them.

They will now be sent to the National Museum of Afghanistan after going on show for a short time at the British Museum, where an event was held to celebrate the successful conclusion.

"This has been a very long and complex case, but I am delighted that after 17 years these ancient and precious items are finally being returned to Afghanistan," said DC Sophie Hayes from Scotland Yard's Art and Antiques unit.

"The handover takes place during the Art and Antiques Unit's 50th year and it is fitting that, whilst celebrating our anniversary, we were also able to attend the event at the British Museum to celebrate Afghanistan's cultural heritage returning to its rightful home."

