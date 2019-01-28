UK weather: Heavy snow could cut off villages in South East, Met Office warns

Up to 10cm of snow could cut off villages in the South East this week, as icy weather grips the whole country.

Travel will be disrupted, vehicles could get stranded and trains and planes could face delays and cancellations, the Met Office has warned.

Some rural communities could even be cut off in the South East and power supplies might also be affected.

Cyclists are also being told to look out for thick sheets of ice left untreated on roads, pavements and paths.

The culprit is a band of rain arriving from the Atlantic tomorrow, which will collide with icy air right over the UK.

The atmospheric impact will be snow dumping all over Britain.

The white stuff will start falling tomorrow afternoon and will reach the South East and London in the evening, with the Met Office issuing yellow weather warnings for much of England.

Around 1cm to 3cm (1.2in) of snow is expected to accumulate "quite widely," the Met Office said, with the possibility of 5cm (1.9in) to 10cm (3.9in) falling on higher ground.

Snow, possibly heavy at times, is also expected over Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and North Wales.

And it will not be the only time Britain will see snow this week, with more on the way on Thursday night, forecasters say.

Met Office forecaster Ellie Creed said: "It's a case of normal wintry hazards that we would expect - snow, ice, frost are going to be quite prevalent over the next few days."

On Monday morning, ice and snow made driving conditions hazardous across the northeast of Scotland, while other parts of the country woke up to icy conditions.

The Met Office said sub-zero temperatures across the country are expected, with the mercury set to plunge as low as -7C (19.4F) in rural areas of Scotland.

In northern England, temperatures could plummet to around -3C (26.6F), with some areas in the south "hovering around zero".

Sky News weather presenter Isobel Lang said the UK is facing an increasing threat of snow later on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

She said: "A frontal system linked to storm Gabriel, recently named by the French Met Office, is set to bring a band of prolonged precipitation across Northern Ireland early on Tuesday and then southeastwards over England, Wales and southern Scotland through the following 24 hours.

"Snow will initially fall over hills but is likely to fall to lower levels through Tuesday afternoon and evening.

"We are expecting a covering of a few centimetres of snow at low levels but around 10cm (3.9in) over hills."

Sky News weather presenter Kirsty McCabe added that even a small amount of snow or ice "could lead to travel disruption" with the coming days expected to be unsettled "with a messy mix of rain, snow and ice."

It follows a windy weekend that left parts of Wales without electricity on Sunday as overhead cables were brought down.

Strong northerly winds with gusts of up to 70mph pounded the west and east coasts.

