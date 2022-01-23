Ukraine: UK will stand 'shoulder to shoulder' with Kyiv but 'extremely unlikely' to send troops, deputy PM Dominic Raab says

The UK will stand "shoulder to shoulder" with Ukraine but it is "extremely unlikely" British troops will be sent to the Russian border, Dominic Raab has said.

Your browser doesn't recognise available video formats.

The deputy prime minister said the UK and other nations will enforce economic and financial sanctions on Moscow if Russia invades Ukraine - as troops mount at the border.

He told Sky News' Trevor Phillips on Sunday: "We will support them in defending themselves.

"But also, to the international community, to NATO allies in the West, we're standing shoulder to shoulder saying there will be very serious consequences if Russia takes this move to try and invade and also install a puppet regime."

Read more: Foreign Office accuses Russia of plot to install pro-Kremlin leader in Ukraine

Mr Raab, asked if the UK would send troops if Russia invade, added: "It's extremely unlikely we would do that but what we can say is we're already willing and engaging in training programmes to support Ukrainians defending themselves, that's absolutely right."

Foreign Office accuses Moscow of plot

The deputy PM's comments come after the UK's Foreign Office accused Russia on Saturday night of a shadowy plot to install a pro-Kremlin government in Kyiv.

In a highly unusual move that appeared to be based on specially declassified intelligence, the Foreign Office alleged that a former Ukrainian MP was "being considered as a potential candidate" as a new leader in what would be a significant escalation of the crisis.

But Yevhen Murayevm, who owns a television channel in Ukraine, said the accusation against him was "stupidity and nonsense".

He said he was "amused" by the allegations as he has been under Russian sanctions for four years and is barred from Russia.

Eyewitness: 'On the edge of something terrible' - The frozen border between Russia and Ukraine

Subscribe to the Daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker

However, Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine's ambassador to the UK, told Sir Trevor Mr Murayevm openly appears on his TV channel and provides pro-Russian views.

"He's trying to appeal to Ukrainians who still believe that the Soviet Union and Russia is the best way for Ukraine to develop," he said.

'We will fight to the death'

Mr Prystaiko, asked if he thinks Russia will invade Ukraine, said: "I do believe this, it wouldn't be the first time.

"We will fight to the death, unfortunately so many people in our nation will die but we'll try to get as many Russians, as they come."

As civilians take part in military training this week after joining the reserves, he added that Ukraine does not have enough of its own troops to defend the border and hopes allies will help if Russia does invade.

Germany should be last in line to block help 'due to world wars'

Mr Prystaiko also hit out at Germany for blocking NATO ally Estonia from giving military support to Ukraine by refusing to issue permits for German-origin weapons to be exported to Kyiv.

The ambassador said: "If I have somebody from NATO to tell things like that I would expect Germany to be the last ones, so many Ukrainians still remember what Germany did in our part of the globe, in Ukraine especially.

"We're talking about both of the world wars. There is no Ukrainian family that wasn't affected.

"If I have to listen to somebody saying Ukrainians can't have weapons then Germany should be at the end of the line."

Mr Prystaiko also said Ukraine has asked Germany to halt use of the recently completely Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea, which will provide gas from Russia. Stopping its use would likely exacerbate already soaring gas prices across Europe.

(c) Sky News 2022: Ukraine: UK will stand 'shoulder to shoulder' with Kyiv but 'extremely unlikely' to send troops, deputy PM Dominic Raab says