What is water cremation and what is the process of resomation?

3 July 2023, 10:49 | Updated: 3 July 2023, 12:11

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Water cremation, also known as resomation, is an alternative and more sustainable option to the tradition cremation or burial.

Water cremation will be available in the UK later this year, with Co-Op Funeralcare becoming the first company to offer the service.

Also called resomation, the process uses chemicals to break down the human remains until just the bones of the deceased are left.

Already available in Canada, South Africa and many US states, the process is believed to be more sustainable, producing a third less greenhouse gas than cremation and a seventh of the energy.

Here's everything you need to know about water cremation.

Biochemist Sandy Sullivan, founder of Resomation, pictured with the Resomator S750
Biochemist Sandy Sullivan, founder of Resomation, pictured with the Resomator S750. Picture: Alamy

What is water cremation?

Water cremation is an alternative funeral arrangement which breaks down the deceased's body using chemicals.

It is an option which will soon become available in the UK, and is believed to be more sustainable.

The company which supplies the equipment for water cremation, Resomation, claims the process produces a third less greenhouse gas than cremation and uses a seventh of the energy.

Resmoation is already available in Canada and many US states as well as South Africa, where Archbishop Desmond Tutu had the process carried out following his death in 2021.

What is the process of water cremation?

The water cremation process uses a mix of potassium hydroxide and water to break down human remains, leaving the skeleton of the deceased.

These bones are then powdered and given to the family of the deceased, like ashes would be at a tradition cremation.

The process take four hours to complete in total.

Founder of Resomation, Sandy Sullivan, said that the liquid used in the process is safely returned to the water cycle free of any traces of DNA.

Gill Stewart, managing director of Co-op Funeralcare, said that land for burials is running out
Gill Stewart, managing director of Co-op Funeralcare, said that land for burials is running out. Picture: Alamy

When will water cremation be available in the UK?

Water cremation will become available for the first time in the UK later this year.

Co-Op Funeralcare have become the first company to provide the service, starting with specific locations across the country.

Gill Stewart, managing director of Co-op Funeralcare, said that land for burials is running out and that resomation is an option which could help the industry "improve its carbon reduction targets and meet the capacity challenges of a growing population".

