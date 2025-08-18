The eight places set to avoid torrential 600-mile rain storm as UK braces for impact

18 August 2025, 12:16

A storm is coming to the UK
A storm is coming to the UK. Picture: WX Charts/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Stormy conditions are set to hit the UK in the coming days.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With the Met Office issuing weather warnings for the various storms on their way to the UK, it seems like the heatwaves of 2025 may be over and done with.

Now the country will have to contend with a 600-mile storm which is making it way across Britain and lasting for 24-hours. This grim weather will also bring with it temperatures of 5C – 10C in parts of Scotland and England.

This weather is set to arrive on August 27, with East Midlands and southern Scotland experiencing the worst conditions.

However there are a select few ares which are forecast to avoid the storm, with WX Charts predicting eight areas will avoid the the torrential downpour.

Stormy conditions are coming to the UK
Stormy conditions are coming to the UK. Picture: Getty

Aberdeenshire, Somerset, Middlesex, Kent, Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire are not expected to be impacted by the storm.

The Met Office forecast for August 22nd – 31st states: "High pressure is likely to be the dominant feature at first bringing widely fine and dry weather whilst a generally northerly flow leads to rather cool conditions. This will be increasingly eroded from the west as frontal systems start to move in from the Atlantic through the weekend, leading to more changeable conditions.

"Whilst this is happening a deep area of low pressure is likely to develop in the North Atlantic, linked to Hurricane Erin. This likely progresses towards the UK through the early part of the week. The changeable period will likely continue through the last week of August, especially in the north and west, with a small chance of widely wetter and windier weather developing. The evolution of this is highly uncertain though."

Eight areas of the UK will not be impacted by the storm
Eight areas of the UK will not be impacted by the storm. Picture: Getty

The Met Office forecast for September 1st – 15th reads: "Confidence in the details through this period is low. However, low pressure and therefore unsettled or changeable weather looks more likely. There will be the potential for periods of stronger winds at times as well.

"Whether this takes the form of further low pressure systems running in from the Atlantic, or a more slowly evolving weather pattern with the potential for heavy showers is less clear. Temperatures are likely to be near to, or slightly above average overall."

