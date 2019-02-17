Arctic blast to blanket Britain with SNOW next week

Britain could be hit by an Arctic blast next week. Picture: Getty

Temperatures are predicted to plummet to -2C in just a matter of days as "Spanish plume" leaves the country

The UK has been basking in warm weather recently but it looks as though the cold snap is set to return as reports are claiming Britain will be blanketed in SNOW next week.

Temperatures could reach as low as -2C in an icy Arctic blast that will affect the whole country in just a matter of days.

Met Office forecaster Richard Miles issued a weather warning that confirmed the UK’s recent 15C “Spanish plume” was officially over.

Britain Freezes As Siberian Weather Sweeps Across The Country. Picture: Getty

He said: "We could well see some snow by the end of February.

"Temperatures could go as low as zero to two degrees next week, and I'd expect to see a lot of frost if that happens.

"Weakening fronts could also bring showers on Sunday and Monday.

"After that it could be mostly dry with some sunny spells, but temperatures won't be quite as warm.

"There's a lot of fog around today, especially in the South East - but that should clear up by the end of the day."

Temperatures could plummet to -2C in a matter of days. Picture: Getty

Does that mean it's time to dig our scarves, hats and gloves back out? Only if you live in the northern parts of the country, says Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin.

"If we do see any snow it will be on high ground in the north. Snow further south isn't looking as likely.

"There is a small chance of snowy weather coming from the east, like the 'Beast from the East' we've seen in the past."

He also predicted a cold spell throughout March so it looks as if our dreams of an early spring have been dashed after all.