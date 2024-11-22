Exact date Arctic blast set to hit UK with more snow expected in days

An arctic blast is coming to the UK. Picture: Getty/WX Charts

By Hope Wilson

New weather maps have forecast snow for the UK, as an arctic blast is predicted to grip the country in November and December.

An arctic blast is set to hit the UK in the coming days as snow continues to envelop the country, leading to numerous school closures and plummeting temperatures.

While November has brought frosty weather, blizzard conditions and most recently Storm Bert, a new forecast from WX Charts shows an arctic blast may be making its way to our shores.

The weather maps show low pressure heading to the northwest of the UK, with an icy air mass turning the map dark blue. They predict that temperatures will be in the single figures, with snow flurries expected in central Scotland.

This comes after the Met Office issued amber and yellow weather warnings for snow and ice this week, as freezing conditions gripped the country. Lows of -11.2°C in Braemar, Aberdeenshire were recorded, as well as snow flurries 12cm deep spotted in Watnall, Nottinghamshire.

An arctic blast could be coming to the UK. Picture: WX Charts

The Met Office have predicted colder weather coming to the country from Thursday, November 26th to Thursday December 5th, with the forecaster stating: "An unsettled start, with rain or showers in places, and perhaps also some strong winds for a time.

"Temperatures back towards average for most places, but still mild in the southeast. High pressure is likely to build for a time, particularly across northern areas, bringing an increased risk of some fog and frost. However, this is likely to migrate eastwards during the second half of next week, potentially allowing some outbreaks of rain to move into some western and perhaps southern areas.

"Into December, and while signals are mixed it looks most likely that high pressure may re-assert itself close to or over the UK, with temperatures generally near average, but some overnight frost is likely, and rather cold by day where any fog persists."

Snow is expected across the UK this week. Picture: Getty

Their forecast for the 6th of December to the 20th of December states: "The start of this period looks like being largely settled, with high pressure close to if not over the UK.

"However, there is also a chance of more changeable weather patterns, which would see Atlantic weather systems periodically move across the country. These will bring some wetter and windier interludes with a risk of some snow, especially for hills in the north.

"These conditions look more likely to dominate towards the middle of December. Temperatures generally close to average through the period."