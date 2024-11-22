Exact date Arctic blast set to hit UK with more snow expected in days

22 November 2024, 11:11

An arctic blast is coming to the UK
An arctic blast is coming to the UK. Picture: Getty/WX Charts

By Hope Wilson

New weather maps have forecast snow for the UK, as an arctic blast is predicted to grip the country in November and December.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An arctic blast is set to hit the UK in the coming days as snow continues to envelop the country, leading to numerous school closures and plummeting temperatures.

While November has brought frosty weather, blizzard conditions and most recently Storm Bert, a new forecast from WX Charts shows an arctic blast may be making its way to our shores.

The weather maps show low pressure heading to the northwest of the UK, with an icy air mass turning the map dark blue. They predict that temperatures will be in the single figures, with snow flurries expected in central Scotland.

This comes after the Met Office issued amber and yellow weather warnings for snow and ice this week, as freezing conditions gripped the country. Lows of -11.2°C in Braemar, Aberdeenshire were recorded, as well as snow flurries 12cm deep spotted in Watnall, Nottinghamshire.

An arctic blast could be coming to the UK
An arctic blast could be coming to the UK. Picture: WX Charts

The Met Office have predicted colder weather coming to the country from Thursday, November 26th to Thursday December 5th, with the forecaster stating: "An unsettled start, with rain or showers in places, and perhaps also some strong winds for a time.

"Temperatures back towards average for most places, but still mild in the southeast. High pressure is likely to build for a time, particularly across northern areas, bringing an increased risk of some fog and frost. However, this is likely to migrate eastwards during the second half of next week, potentially allowing some outbreaks of rain to move into some western and perhaps southern areas.

"Into December, and while signals are mixed it looks most likely that high pressure may re-assert itself close to or over the UK, with temperatures generally near average, but some overnight frost is likely, and rather cold by day where any fog persists."

Snow is expected across the UK this week
Snow is expected across the UK this week. Picture: Getty

Their forecast for the 6th of December to the 20th of December states: "The start of this period looks like being largely settled, with high pressure close to if not over the UK.

"However, there is also a chance of more changeable weather patterns, which would see Atlantic weather systems periodically move across the country. These will bring some wetter and windier interludes with a risk of some snow, especially for hills in the north.

"These conditions look more likely to dominate towards the middle of December. Temperatures generally close to average through the period."

Latest News

See more Latest News

I'm A Celebrity secret signals revealed

I'm A Celebrity 2024 secret signals to family and friends explained

I'm A Celebrity

Who is Reverend Richard Coles' partner?

Reverend Richard Coles partner: Who is the I'm A Celebrity star's boyfriend Dickie Cant?

Showbiz

I'm A Celebrity TV schedule revealed

Is I'm A Celebrity on every night including Saturday and Sunday?

I'm A Celebrity

How much are the celebrities being paid to go on I'm A Celebrity 2024?

I'm A Celebrity 2024 fees: How much each celeb is being paid

I'm A Celebrity

Waitrose Christmas advert has a mysterious theme

Waitrose Christmas advert 2024: Who stole the dessert?

Showbiz

Trending on Heart

Rebekah Vardy is not holding back when it comes to sharing her opinion on Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy slams Coleen Rooney again as she brands her "dull" on I'm A Celebrity

Showbiz

Maura Higgins and Shane McGuigan relationship explained

Maura Higgins' relationship with Barry McGuigan's son Shane explained

Showbiz

Richard Coles was part of an 80s band

Rev Richard Coles band: Inside his music career with the Communards

Showbiz

I'm A Celeb 2024 has begun

What time is I'm a Celeb on tonight and when does it finish?

I'm A Celebrity

Maura Higgins has given her opinion on the Wagatha Christie drama

Maura Higgins reveals she's 'Team Coleen Rooney' amid Rebekah Vardy feud

I'm A Celebrity

Harry Judd has supported his friend Danny Jones

I'm A Celebrity's Danny Jones supported by McFly bandmate Harry Judd after anxiety confession

I'm A Celebrity

Oti and Motsi Mabuse's brother died by suicide when he was 18-years-old

What happened to Oti Mabuse's brother? Family tragedy explained

Showbiz

Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks are rumoured to be dating

Are Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks together?

Showbiz

Liam Payne's family and friends have attended his funeral

Cheryl joins Liam Payne’s family and friends at funeral

Showbiz

One Direction members emotionally reunite at Liam Payne's funeral

Liam Payne funeral: One Direction members emotionally reunite at church

Showbiz

Dougie Poynter in 2017

Dougie Poynter facts: McFly star's age, girlfriend, family and career explained

Showbiz

Rev Richard Coles has made millions of pounds over the years

Reverend Richard Coles net worth: His secret millions revealed

Showbiz

Everything you need to know about Maura Higgins as she enters the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Maura Higgins facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, where she's from, boyfriend and career revealed

Showbiz

Rev Richard Coles is entering the I'm A Celeb jungle

Reverend Richard Coles facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, partner, children and career revealed

Showbiz

Lucy Jo-Hudson and Alan Halsall together on the red carpet

Alan Halsall's ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson breaks silence on his I'm A Celebrity stint

Showbiz

Top Christmas Markets revealed

7 of the best UK Christmas markets of 2024 revealed

Christmas