August UK heatwave alert in place as weather temperatures set to soar

5 August 2025, 13:01

Soaring temperature thermometer next to a packed UK beach
The UK is bracing for a summer heatwave to end August. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

When is the next heatwave in the UK? Spanish plume forecast to bring scorching temperatures across the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The August weather has been somewhat of a letdown for people across the UK after June and July brought record-breaking temperatures giving us the best start to the summer.

However, as soon as the school holidays began, heavy rain downpours, overcast skies and even Storm Floris have disrupted parts of the country.

But now, as we approach mid August, the next UK heave wave has been forecast and it's set to be a scorcher thanks to the hot temperatures dominating parts of Europe right now.

According to WXCharts' forecast data, parts of the UK including London, Essex and the South Coast could see highs in the mid 30s by Monday 18th August. Many are predicting conditions of around 35-36C.

Happy people in red and blue deckchairs on a beach
The UK will bask in temperatures 30C and above in the forecast heatwave. Picture: Getty

The UK heatwave is set to take over much of England and Wales with places such as Somerset, Devon, Wiltshire, Dorset and Berkshire likely to experience the blazing weather.

The Met Office has already forecast rising temperatures for the weekend of August 10th which sees clear sunny skies and temperatures of 26 degrees and upwards.

Looking further ahead in the month, the weather experts forecast: "As we move towards the middle of the month, there is an increased chance of high pressure becoming more dominant, leading to drier, more settled conditions becoming more widespread with above average temperatures."

Long stretch of UK beach in the sunshine
UK beaches are set to be packed as the school summer holidays see hot temperatures. Picture: Getty

Towards the end of the month and into the first days of September, the Met Office added that "dry weather is likely to dominate" with the "potential for hot spells to develop".

So far 2025 has seen one of the hottest summers in the UK for a while with June being the hottest on record.

Read more:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Big Brother is returning this Autumn

Big Brother 2025 start date, cast, channel and time revealed

Big Brother

Love Island winners Toni and Cach in the villa

Love Island 2025 winners Toni and Cach reveal plans for £50k prize money

Love Island

Dejon has responded to the social media outrage regarding his behaviour

Love Island's Dejon breaks silence on social media 'hate' after controversial villa stint

Love Island

Love Island fans spot Harrison's 'childish' behaviour at the final

Love Island star Harrison's 'childish' reaction to Toni and Cach caught on camera

Love Island

Fans believe Helena snubbed Yasmin at the Love Island final

Love Island's Helena caught 'snubbing' Yasmin and ‘ignoring’ her during live final

Love Island

Trending on Heart

Love Island's Dejon and Meg are hoping to prove everyone wrong with their relationship

Are Love Island's Meg and Dejon still together?

Love Island

Princess Diana wearing a metallic silver dress with plunging neckling

Princess Diana's favourite breakfast is now a viral food trend

Royals

Calvin Harris reveals first picture of baby son Micah

Calvin Harris reveals sweet baby name and birth details as he becomes a dad for the first time

Showbiz

Love Island first look sees emotions run high with final speeches

Love Island first look sees emotions run high with final speeches

Love Island

Maya Jama walking into the Love Island villa

Love Island All Stars 2026 confirmed with an exciting change

Love Island

Love Island 2025 winner odds revealed

Love Island 2025 winner odds reveal favourite couple

Love Island

Love Island 2025 is coming to end with Maya Jama hosting the final

What time is the Love Island 2025 final and how long is it on for?

Love Island

Love Island's Meg breaks silence over feud with Toni, Yasmin and Shakira

Love Island's Meg breaks silence over feud with Toni, Yasmin and Shakira

Love Island

Jeremy Clarkson reveals heartbreaking death of dog

Jeremy Clarkson reveals heartbreaking death of dog

Showbiz

The most popular names for babies born in England and Wales in 2024 have been revealed.

Most popular 100 baby names in UK revealed

Lifestyle

Who is Love Island's Meg Moore?

Who is Love Island's Meg Moore? Age, job and TV show history revealed

Love Island

Calvin Harris is one of the most famous DJ's of the 21st century.

Calvin Harris facts: Producer's age, height, wife, net worth and career explained

Showbiz

Ozzy Osbourne has been laid to rest in the grounds of his Buckinghamshire home.

The significant meaning behind Ozzy Osbourne's burial location

Showbiz

Linsday Lohan is having so much fun with fashion on her Freakier Friday press tour.

Lindsay Lohan recreates iconic Freaky Friday outfit with lookalike dress

Showbiz

Meg and Yas speak about Dejon

Love Island first look sees fiery Meg confront Yas about her connection with Dejon

Love Island

Love Island snub as bombshell 'is not asked back' for series twist

Love Island snub as bombshell 'is not asked back' for series twist

Love Island