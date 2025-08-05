August UK heatwave alert in place as weather temperatures set to soar

The UK is bracing for a summer heatwave to end August. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

When is the next heatwave in the UK? Spanish plume forecast to bring scorching temperatures across the UK.

The August weather has been somewhat of a letdown for people across the UK after June and July brought record-breaking temperatures giving us the best start to the summer.

However, as soon as the school holidays began, heavy rain downpours, overcast skies and even Storm Floris have disrupted parts of the country.

But now, as we approach mid August, the next UK heave wave has been forecast and it's set to be a scorcher thanks to the hot temperatures dominating parts of Europe right now.

According to WXCharts' forecast data, parts of the UK including London, Essex and the South Coast could see highs in the mid 30s by Monday 18th August. Many are predicting conditions of around 35-36C.

The UK will bask in temperatures 30C and above in the forecast heatwave. Picture: Getty

The UK heatwave is set to take over much of England and Wales with places such as Somerset, Devon, Wiltshire, Dorset and Berkshire likely to experience the blazing weather.

The Met Office has already forecast rising temperatures for the weekend of August 10th which sees clear sunny skies and temperatures of 26 degrees and upwards.

Looking further ahead in the month, the weather experts forecast: "As we move towards the middle of the month, there is an increased chance of high pressure becoming more dominant, leading to drier, more settled conditions becoming more widespread with above average temperatures."

UK beaches are set to be packed as the school summer holidays see hot temperatures. Picture: Getty

Towards the end of the month and into the first days of September, the Met Office added that "dry weather is likely to dominate" with the "potential for hot spells to develop".

So far 2025 has seen one of the hottest summers in the UK for a while with June being the hottest on record.

