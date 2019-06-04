UK weather: Britain set for heavy rain and THUNDERSTORMS as heatwave ends

4 June 2019, 11:28

The weather is set to turn stormy
The weather is set to turn stormy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The Met Office has predicted rain across the country today as the hot weather comes to an end.

It’s bad news for sun worshippers, because Britain’s recent bout of good weather is set to come to an end this week.

After a scorching weekend, experts have predicted thunderstorms may strike today with heavy rainfall and cloudy weather on it’s way.

While the South East of the country will enjoy mild temperatures of 18C and plenty of humidity, the north of England, Northern Ireland, Wales and most of Scotland is set to be hit by thick cloud and persistent showers.

According to the Met Office, there could even be thunderstorms in the afternoon along with heavy rainfall.

It's a soggy week for Brits
It's a soggy week for Brits. Picture: Getty Images

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “Heavy showers or longer spells of rain effectively covering the whole of the country by the end of the afternoon.”

He added: “It’s going to feel quite chilly during this part of the day".

Northern Ireland and the north of Scotland will experience the coldest temperatures where there will be lows of 11C in the afternoon.

Rain is also expected to move in from the west, reaching Wales and the north east of Northern Ireland, before spreading across the Midlands and the north of England.

Overnight, the wind will continue to drive showers into Northern Ireland and northern and western Scotland while parts of Wales will also be hit by the wet weather into Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the South East will enjoy “clearer” weather.

This comes after England enjoyed hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching 28C in Weybourne on Sunday.

A record high of 27C was also recorded at Heathrow in West London on Saturday which beat 2019's previous top temperature of 25.8C in April.

