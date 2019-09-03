Britain set for September WASHOUT after 17 urgent flood warnings are issued

We can expect a whole load of wet weather very soon. Picture: Getty

After a brief heatwave it looks like weather is set to take a turn for the worse.

Hopefully you've been making the most of the dry weather as according to The Environment Agency, it's not set to last much longer.

A whopping 17 urgent flood alerts have been issued, warning Brits to be prepared for a huge downpour, and potentially flooding.

READ MORE: Temperatures set to drop for September as Britain will be pounded with rain

Forecasters are expecting heavy showers across the UK starting TODAY, with the flood alerts affecting a wide area of England - the south-west, south-east, north-east, north-west and north have all received them.

However, the ones who will have the worst weather will be the Scots, as the battering rain will affect nearly every single part of the country.

Wales and central England will also experience heavy downpours as the wet weather grips the country over the next few days.

Some parts of the areas are at risk of flooding. Picture: Getty

But it's set to become even worse tomorrow morning, as the pelting rain in south-east England could potentially bring wild thunderstorms to the north.

The Met Office have said: "Areas of rain and local gales will cross the north, followed by heavy, possibly thundery showers".

Gale force winds are expected in certain parts of the country on Wednesday, and gusts of wind will reach up to 43-miles-per-hour in parts of Scotland.

The Environment Agency's full list of flood alerts are for:

Coast at Barrow in Furness

Coast at North Morecambe Bay

Coast from Gretna to Silloth

Coast from Heacham to north of King's Lynn in Norfolk

Humber Estuary from Spurn Point to Winestead Outfall

Hunstanton coast in Norfolk

Mersey Estuary at Warrington

North Devon Coast from Hartland Point to Lynmouth

Severn Estuary at Oldbury-on-Severn, Northwick and Avonmouth

Somerset coast at Clevedon

Somerset coast at Minehead, Bridgwater, Burnham-on-Sea and Uphill to Kingston Seymour

Somerset coast at Porlock Weir

Somerset coast at Portishead and Portbury Dock

Tidal River Avon at Bristol, Pill and Shirehampton

Tidal Thames riverside from Putney Bridge to Teddington Weir

Wye Estuary in Gloucestershire

Wyre Estuary from Fleetwood and Knott End to Little Eccleston

The Environment Agency has issues 17 warnings across England. Picture: The Environment Agency

The Met Office has stated that for the rest of the week, the weather will be rather changeable on Thursday and Friday: "Thursday and Friday changeable with spells of cloud and rain, and stronger winds, interspersed by periods of sunny spells and some showers.

"Drier for most on Saturday. Some chilly nights."