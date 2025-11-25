Will it snow on Christmas Day? Met Office reveals festive forecast for UK

Will it be a white Christmas this year?

25 November 2025, 15:09 | Updated: 25 November 2025, 15:38

The Met Office has released its Christmas forecast.
By Claire Blackmore

As the festivities ramp up, Brits are wondering whether it will be a white Christmas this year – here's the Met Office's verdict.

The Met Office has revealed its verdict on whether it will snow on Christmas Day this year following a freezing cold November in which the UK saw the season's first snowfall.

Brits are bracing themselves for another burst of icy weather after plummeting temperatures, widespread frost and a dusting of the white stuff appeared earlier this month.

The deep freeze caused heavy snow in many areas, sending shivers across the country and building excitement for wintry weather on the lead up to 25th December.

So will it snow on Christmas Day? Here's everything the experts have said so far about the possibility of a white Christmas in 2025.

Brits are hoping for a white Christmas this year.
Will it snow on Christmas Day?

The latest long-range UK forecast published by the Met Office runs up to 23rd December, giving Brits a good idea of conditions on the run up to Christmas.

So far, the chances of a festive flurry aren't looking promising, with meteorologists predicting a 'chance of winter hazards' but no actual snow in the days building up 25th December.

While snow could be likely in Scotland and mountainous areas of northern England, chilly winds and rain are expected for now.

For early December, from 3rd to 17th, conditions will remain dry but the Met Office has hinted things could change in the coming weeks.

The long-range predictions have no mention of snow.
The weather service said: "Whilst there is a lot of uncertainty as to the nature of weather affecting the UK into December, it looks likely that it will become more settled for a time with low-pressure systems being steered to the south of the UK.

"There is, however, the possibility of some periods of rain or wintry precipitation at times. Temperatures are probably near or a little below normal, but there is a chance of winter hazards, including snow at times, for some."

For now, the long-term forecast from Tuesday 9th December to Tuesday 23rd December 23 reads: "Probably rather unsettled through mid-December with spells of wet and windy weather, especially in the northwest.

"Some drier, more settled periods are possible, particularly in the southeast. Later in the month, details are uncertain but it may become wetter in the south and perhaps a little drier in the north. Temperatures will probably be above average overall.

"Our long-range forecast (which is updated on a daily basis) provides an indication of how the weather might change, or be different from normal (i.e. warmer, colder, wetter, drier) across the whole UK."

The UK's last snowy Christmas was in 2010.
The last widespread white Christmas fell in 2010, with the Met Office adding: "It was extremely unusual, as not only was there snow on the ground at 83% of stations (the highest amount ever recorded), but snow or sleet also fell at 19% of stations.

"We also had a white Christmas in 2009, when 13% of stations recorded snow or sleet falling, and 57% reported snow lying on the ground."

While it's too early to tell whether we'll get a white Christmas in 2025, things could change overnight so it's worth checking the Met Office's forecasts on a regular basis.

