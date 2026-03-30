Disappointing Easter weekend weather forecast revealed by Met Office

Easter weekend usually signifies the start of warmer and sunnier weather. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What is the weather forecast for the long bank holiday weekend? Here's what the officials are saying about the conditions for Easter 2026.

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Easter weekend 2026 is the UK's first long weekend of the year with many of us looking forward to time with family and friends, chocolate eggs and of course, a touch of spring weather to break us out of the winter darkness.

With the clocks recently going forward to signify the start or brighter mornings and evenings, Easter marks the perfect time for us to make the most of it, but sadly, the Met Office aren't predicting amazing conditions.

Set to be rather disappointing in fact, the bank holiday Easter weekend in London and surrounding areas is forecast to be cloudy and cold with the possibility of rain.

So for many of us hoping to get out and do the much-needed garden transformations, it might be best to postpone.

Easter is a four-day weekend for those living in the United Kingdom. Picture: Getty

What is the Easter weekend weather forecast?

Good Friday - 3rd April

A day of cloud is forecast with some small breakthroughs of sun predicted for the early morning. There is also a 40% chance of rain.

Temperature wise, you won't be needing your big winter coats as there will be highs of 14 degrees.

Saturday- 4th April

This day is much the same as Good Friday with cloudy conditions and highs of 15.

The Met Office said: "A broad northwest to southeast split is most likely during this period. The northwest is likely to be more unsettled with low pressure systems moving in at times, bringing periods of strong winds and showers or longer spells of rain.

"In the southeast, high pressure will have greater influence, with more settled, drier weather as a result. Temperatures overall are likely to be near to or slightly above normal, but there remains the chance of some overnight frost."

Easter Sunday - 5th April

It's the main event of the weekend as most shops close so the Easter fun can commence with many hoping to complete their egg hunts in the garden.

Again, the Met Office weather forecast remains much the same for the whole weekend, cloudy, chances of drizzle and highs of 13.

Easter weekend is a popular time to transform the garden. Picture: Getty

Easter Monday - 6th April

At the moment, this is considered long range for the Met Office to predict the weather meaning their forecast could change.

However, Easter Monday is appearing to be the more promising day of the long bank holiday weekend with more breakthroughs of sunshine throughout the day and highs of 13 degrees.

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