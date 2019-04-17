UK set to be HOTTER than Majorca this Easter weekend

17 April 2019, 10:03

Warm Weather Hits The UK
Warm Weather Hits The UK. Picture: Getty

Dust off the BBQ as temperatures are predicted to hit a balmy 22C over the bank holiday weekend

A sizzling Easter heatwave is set to sweep across Britain this weekend, making parts of the country hotter than Majorca as temperatures soar to 22C.

The latest forecast from the Met Office is predicting balmy climates across the UK from Good Friday right through to Easter Sunday as warm weather moves in from Europe.

The Spanish island of Majorca is set for a cloudy 19C come Good Friday, with some predictions even estimating a chilly 12C.

But the UK’s change in climate will see the frosty chills of recent weeks melt away as the skies turn blue and the country is bathed is sunlight.

Meteorologist Sophie Yeomans told The Sun: "Good Friday seems to be a fairly decent day, in many parts temperatures will be a fair bit warmer."

"Temperatures will go up throughout the week into the early 20s by Friday, with a chance of reaching 22C."

The heatwave, which is due to an area of high pressure blowing in from the East, will put an end to the Scandinavian ice blast, which has seen spring temperatures plummet to an arctic -6C.

And while the toasty climate won’t arrive until Friday, conditions will steadily get better as the week goes on.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said: “It will feel much more like spring by midweek as we lose the cold feed, with 16C by Wednesday and temperatures rising.

“The Easter weekend looks dry with sunny spells for most, with potential for a south-easterly flow. It's not clear what temperatures will be, but it will certainly feel warm and pleasant in the sunshine.”

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst added: “Sunnier spells will hit the country and high pressure will keep it dry. We could see temperature of 20-21C and even 22C by Friday.”

So what can we expect from the rest of April?

A Met Office summery read: “The weather looks likely to become more mixed with some rain at times, particularly in the west and northwest.

"Temperatures will mainly be fairly warm, especially in the southeast in any sunshine, however it will be cooler under any cloud and rain."

