Exact date blistering 34C heatwave will rip into Britain for three days

The UK could see highs of 34C very soon. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

A UK heatwave 2024 is on its way with highs of 34C expected very soon.

Scorching highs of 34C are set to hit the UK this week, as the European heatwave makes it way to our shores following a sizzling start to August.

Despite some thundery weather last week, summer is continuing to heat up. Now it looks like things are going to reach red-hot temperatures in the coming days, as the Met Office have predicted heat in the low 30Cs.

Hot air from central Europe and Northern Africa is thought to be heading to the UK, bringing a 14-day weather forecast of blistering heat which could see parts of England experience highs of 34C.

After rumours of a heat dome, Jim Dale, founder of British Weather Services, has given his verdict on whether we'll see these sweltering highs this weekend and beyond.

August is set to see warmer weather. Picture: Alamy

He told Express.co.uk: "A short-lived spell of increasingly warm or very hot weather is expected from Saturday to Monday for most of England & Wales, with 33C to 34C set for the south east of England and East Anglia by Monday."

However, Mr Dale made it clear that not every part of the country will see this glorious weather, stating: "The hottest day of the year is likely, while the north west of the UK comes to suffer some torrential rain - worlds apart."

Parts of the UK may see temperatures of 34C. Picture: Getty

Mr Dale continued: "Much of Europe is also set to experience their hottest spell of the year so far, widespread 35C to plus 40C, with climate change very much within."

Netweather have given their verdict on how mid-August will look, writing: "This period will see mainly westerly winds and the jet stream pushing further south, but despite this it looks likely to frequently be dry and warm in East Anglia and south-east England, particularly early in the week.

"There will be some very hot weather at times over France and Spain which means that there is potential for one or two individual very hot days towards the south-east, associated with southerly winds, and potentially some thunderstorms when the heat breaks down."

Temperatures are expected to be above average in the southeast of England. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office long-range forecast for Monday the 12th of August to Wednesday the 21st of August reads: "Following a warm night for many on Sunday, Monday is expected to be warm across many areas, especially in England and Wales. In the southeast, it may feel hot in some places.

"Temperatures are anticipated to be higher than on Sunday, possibly reaching the low to mid-thirties. Heavy showers may also occur within this warm air. Meanwhile, cloud and rain in the northwest will steadily move eastward, sweeping away the warm air overnight into Tuesday, resulting in a return to fresher weather.

"As we move through next week, the weather is likely to remain changeable, with frontal systems occasionally moving eastward from the Atlantic. Between these bands of rain, the weather will likely be quite pleasant with warm sunshine, although there may be some scattered afternoon showers in places."