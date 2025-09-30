Exact date Hurricane Humberto will batter UK with 70mph winds and torrential rain

The Met Office issues weather warnings as Hurricane Humberto's brutal aftermath arrives in the UK – here's when and where it will hit.

30 September 2025, 13:04

Brits could face floods, power cuts and travel disruption.
Brits could face floods, power cuts and travel disruption. Picture: Alamy/WX Charts

By Claire Blackmore

Torrential rain and 70mph winds are expected to batter Britain this weekend as the remnants of Hurricane Humberto move across the Atlantic.

Hurricane Humberto could spark a major storm in the UK this weekend after the Met Office warned Brits to brace for the ex-tropical cyclone's aftermath.

Torrential downpours and 70mph winds are expected to cause dangerous flooding, power cuts and disrupted travel in parts of the country as remnants of the rare Category 5 storm move across the Atlantic Ocean.

Weather experts have predicted it will likely be a "big one" and said the brutal conditions could lead to Britain's first storm of the season, named Storm Amy.

The huge hurricane caused carnage in the Caribbean on Sunday and Monday, and has unleashed devastation and deadly rip tides in areas of America and off its coast.

A yellow rain warning has been issued by the Met Office, coming into force from 5pm on Wednesday 1st October and continuing to 6am on Friday 3rd October.

Speaking of the wet and windy conditions set to arrive in a matter of days, Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Chris Bulmer, said: "Rain will be particularly persistent in western Scotland from Wednesday onwards, with the heaviest rain over hills and mountains, though pulses of heavier rain will extend more widely at times, during Thursday in particular.

"From later Wednesday through to Friday morning, 50-75mm of rain is expected across a wide area, with in excess of 100mm possible over west-facing mountains. Wind is an accompanying hazard from late on Thursday, with this initially most likely in exposed western coasts."

The stormy weather has been forecast to arrive on Friday 3rd October.
The stormy weather has been forecast to arrive on Friday 3rd October. Picture: WX Charts

From Friday into Saturday, stormy conditions are forecast to cover much of the UK thanks to storm Imelda adding wind and rain to the equation.

Weather maps are predicting the fallout from Hurricane Humberto will reach Britain by around 7pm on Friday 3rd October, hitting Northern Ireland first before travelling across to Scotland and Wales.

Winds are expected to reach 70mph later this week.
Winds are expected to reach 70mph later this week. Picture: WX Charts

Chris continued: "The situation becomes more complex later in the week as tropical cyclones Humberto and Imelda, currently over the southwest Atlantic, influence our weather, increasing the risk of a deep low developing near the UK.

"If this materialises, we could see some very strong winds as well as further heavy rainfall Friday into Saturday, but at this time the development and track of this system remains uncertain. We’re monitoring this closely."

The Met Office added: "As Hurricane Humberto moves into the North Atlantic and loses its tropical characteristics, this will likely have an influence on the UK's weather, with the potential for wet and very windy conditions around the first weekend of October."

Hurricane Humberto's remnants could cause a huge storm this weekend.
Hurricane Humberto's remnants could cause a huge storm this weekend. Picture: Alamy

British Weather Services' meteorologist Jim Dale told The Mirror: "Storm Amy looks destined to unfold off the ashes of Humberto on Friday or Saturday, if it all goes to plan. There will be lots of wind and rain.

"The exact positioning is yet to be determined but a storm is brewing following all of this sedate Autumnal weather. The potential is there for it to be a big one.

"There could be 50-70mph winds, and 30-60mm rain. Who gets what remains to be seen. The northern and western areas are likely most prone to the storm, though."

