Exact date 'second August heatwave' will hit the UK as temperatures set to soar

An August 'heat surge' may be on its way soon. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

A UK heatwave could be on it's way in August, but when will it arrive? Here is the latest forecast revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

August has brought the hottest day of the year so far, bringing highs of 34C and plenty of sunshine to the UK.

Despite some rain and thunder this summer, this month has also brought scorching heat domes and sizzling temperatures.

But while we'll see lots of rainfall for the next few days, things are set to warm up once again as a 'heat surge' is reportedly on its way in the coming weeks.

But when is the next heatwave? Here is the latest forecast revealed.

The hot weather is set to return later this month. Picture: Alamy

When is the next heatwave 2024?

Exacta Weather have forecast warmer weather coming our way in late August, stating: "Hot to very hot weather is set to return around August 25 and into September for the UK and Ireland.

"There are now some increasing and strengthening signals within our own forecast projections for another major heat surge during late August or for a significant pattern switch to develop over several days in and around August 25, possibly a little earlier."

August could bring warmer temperatures later this month. Picture: Getty

They add: "Four consecutive heat surges have occurred for almost or on the exact dates on our part throughout this summer in repeated reports and updates dating anywhere from 4 to 16 weeks in advance, which therefore increases confidence to something moderately higher for this next period.

"We therefore expect another hot to very hot period from another high pressure build to gain strength for around August 20–25, particularly for in and around August 25.

"Additionally, these high pressure rises are of even greater confidence to continue into September at times, but with some notable caveats that have been covered in the autumn of 2024 and subscriber reports in greater detail for this period."

Hot weather is expected later this month. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office forecast for the 18th of August to the 27th of August states: "A mobile westerly pattern is expected to continue over the weekend and into next week. Low pressure systems will track eastwards, probably near to the north of Scotland, with associated frontal zones periodically moving east over the country.

"This means cloud and rain will move in from the west at times, occasionally accompanied by breezy conditions and the possibility of unseasonably windy spells. Either side of weather fronts there will be spells of sunny or clear weather.

"Most of the wet weather will tend to be focused in the west and northwest, with longer drier spells further south and east. Temperatures overall will be close to average for August. There is just a chance of short-lived very warm conditions returning to parts of the south and east at times."

A heatwave may be on the cards. Picture: Alamy

There's also a small chance of warmer weather towards the end of August, with the Met Office forecasting: "By the end of August and into September, the ongoing westerly regime looks most likely to continue though there is a slight increase during early September in the likelihood of settled spells.

"So typically, there will be occasional spells of cloud and rain spreading east or southeastwards across the UK. Rain or showers will tend to be most frequent in the northwest, where it may be rather windy at times, with drier and warmer weather more likely towards the south and east.

"There remains a chance of thundery conditions spreading in from the nearby continent at times. Temperatures most likely close to average overall, falling below in the case of unsettled days, but short, hot spells remain possible in the south and east."