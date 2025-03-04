Exact date UK temperatures will soar by 20C

Scotland is expected to be hotter than Spain this week. Picture: Getty/The Met Office

By Claire Blackmore

Temperatures are set to soar this week with the Met Office predicting Britain will be hotter than Spain.

Britain is set for a mini heatwave this spring as the Met Office has predicted temperatures could spike by a balmy 20C.

According to the weather service, some areas of the UK will be hotter than Spain this week as the sunshine finally emerges following a brutal cold snap.

Climate maps have forecasted the exact date the warm weather will sweep across the country, with plenty of sunny spells expected to follow.

The hottest day of the year so far looks likely to be on Wednesday 5th March, with "plenty of sunshine" and peaks of 15C across northern and eastern areas, including Lincolnshire and South Yorkshire – that's over 20C more than last Friday's lows of -6C in Aberdeenshire.

The Met Office has predicted highs of 15C in eastern England. Picture: The Met Office

Dublin and London could top Madrid with highs of 15C, while Belfast is expected to hit 14C, which is toastier than the 13C forecast in Barcelona.

Thursday is also set to be a spring scorcher, with eastern parts of the UK seeing highs of up to 16C, too.

Addressing the unusual switch-up in temperature between the UK and parts of Europe, Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: "Temperatures in particular locations can vary markedly with some regions being considerably higher or lower than average."

Meteorologist Alex Deakin explained further: "High pressure is sitting in here, and that is going to bring in a lot of fine weather over the next few days.

"Generally, the jet has shifted north and this has allowed this chunky area of high pressure to sit in and that is going to bring a lot of fine weather, certainly through the course of this weekend and into next week."

Temperates are expected to sky rocket this week. Picture: Getty

He added that after a "duller than average winter", it's "getting warmer, it’s feeling warmer already".

The soaring temperatures come as a welcome relief to Brits, who have endured storms and endless rain in recent months.

According to the Met Office, Brits can expect clear skies into the evenings this coming weekend – but there could be some showers in between.

A spring heatwave is on its way with highs of 16C forecast. Picture: Getty

Predicting how the weather will look in early March, the Met Office added: "High pressure is likely to have more influence across the south of the UK, at least at first.

"However, through this period there is an increasing chance of unsettled conditions becoming more widely dominant across the UK with more in the way of rain at times for all areas, even in the south.

"Although, there will still be some drier interludes between these periods of unsettled conditions."

The Met Office added: "It will remain largely dry across southern areas with sunny spells by day then frost and fog overnight. More clouds further north, with rain and strong winds at times."