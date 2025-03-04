Exact date UK temperatures will soar by 20C

4 March 2025, 16:14

Scotland is expected to be hotter than Spain this week.
Scotland is expected to be hotter than Spain this week. Picture: Getty/The Met Office

By Claire Blackmore

Temperatures are set to soar this week with the Met Office predicting Britain will be hotter than Spain.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Britain is set for a mini heatwave this spring as the Met Office has predicted temperatures could spike by a balmy 20C.

According to the weather service, some areas of the UK will be hotter than Spain this week as the sunshine finally emerges following a brutal cold snap.

Climate maps have forecasted the exact date the warm weather will sweep across the country, with plenty of sunny spells expected to follow.

The hottest day of the year so far looks likely to be on Wednesday 5th March, with "plenty of sunshine" and peaks of 15C across northern and eastern areas, including Lincolnshire and South Yorkshire – that's over 20C more than last Friday's lows of -6C in Aberdeenshire.

The Met Office has predicted highs of 15C in eastern England.
The Met Office has predicted highs of 15C in eastern England. Picture: The Met Office

Dublin and London could top Madrid with highs of 15C, while Belfast is expected to hit 14C, which is toastier than the 13C forecast in Barcelona.

Thursday is also set to be a spring scorcher, with eastern parts of the UK seeing highs of up to 16C, too.

Addressing the unusual switch-up in temperature between the UK and parts of Europe, Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: "Temperatures in particular locations can vary markedly with some regions being considerably higher or lower than average."

Meteorologist Alex Deakin explained further: "High pressure is sitting in here, and that is going to bring in a lot of fine weather over the next few days.

"Generally, the jet has shifted north and this has allowed this chunky area of high pressure to sit in and that is going to bring a lot of fine weather, certainly through the course of this weekend and into next week."

Temperates are expected to sky rocket this week.
Temperates are expected to sky rocket this week. Picture: Getty

He added that after a "duller than average winter", it's "getting warmer, it’s feeling warmer already".

The soaring temperatures come as a welcome relief to Brits, who have endured storms and endless rain in recent months.

According to the Met Office, Brits can expect clear skies into the evenings this coming weekend – but there could be some showers in between.

A spring heatwave is on its way with highs of 16C forecast.
A spring heatwave is on its way with highs of 16C forecast. Picture: Getty

Predicting how the weather will look in early March, the Met Office added: "High pressure is likely to have more influence across the south of the UK, at least at first.

"However, through this period there is an increasing chance of unsettled conditions becoming more widely dominant across the UK with more in the way of rain at times for all areas, even in the south.

"Although, there will still be some drier interludes between these periods of unsettled conditions."

The Met Office added: "It will remain largely dry across southern areas with sunny spells by day then frost and fog overnight. More clouds further north, with rain and strong winds at times."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Olivia and Alex Bowen have confirmed the sex of their second baby

Olivia and Alex Bowen confirm gender of second baby in emotional video

Showbiz

MAFS viewers were quick to see the clash between Lauren and Eliot.

MAFS Australia fans brand Lauren and Eliot 'match made in hell' after explosive wedding

Married at First Sight

Dancing on Ice Holly Willoughby, Stephen Mulhern, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean

Is Dancing on Ice getting axed?

TV & Movies

Dolly Parton revealed the sad news of her husband Carl Dean's passing

Dolly Parton pays tribute to husband Carl Dean after his death aged 82

Showbiz

Tim did not show up for a press photo day and is "refusing to do interviews"

MAFS Australia's Tim 'deletes social media' and 'refuses interviews' following backlash

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

The clocks are set to change in March 2025

Do the clocks go forward in March? Exact time and date revealed

Lifestyle

Paul Antoine and Carina Mirabile were wed on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Catrina and Paul's secret romance revealed before marrying on the show

Married at First Sight

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Eliot still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Eliot still together?

Married at First Sight

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

The MAFS Australia TV schedule has been revealed

How long is MAFS Australia on for and when does it end?

Married at First Sight

Danny Jones has been open about his close bond with wife Georgia and son Cooper

Inside Danny Jones sweet family life with wife Georgia and son Cooper

Showbiz

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead on February 26th

Gene Hackman's close friend breaks silence on theories about his and his wife's shock deaths

Showbiz

Mick Jagger and his partner Melanie Hamrick

Mick Jagger, 81, makes rare public appearance with 37-year-old girlfriend Melanie Hamrick at Oscars

Showbiz

Morgan Freeman paid tribute to his friend Gene Hackman at the Oscars

Oscars 2025: Morgan Freeman pays emotional tribute to "friend" Gene Hackman days after passing

Showbiz

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo opened the Oscars 2025

Oscars 2025: Watch Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo perform 'Defying Gravity' and 'Over the Rainbow'

Showbiz

Meghan Markle insists her surname is Sussex.

Meghan Markle surname explained: Why her last name is 'Sussex'

Royals

Dolly Parton has been dominating the country music scene since she was a teenager

Dolly Parton facts: Age, where she's from, husband, children and incredible songs revealed

Showbiz

Fans are wondering if Paul and Carina from MAFS Australia are still together

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

Married at First Sight

Make sure you don't miss the biggest night in Hollywood

How to watch the Oscars 2025 in the UK

Showbiz

Meryl Streep, Walt Disney and the film Titanic are among the biggest Oscar winners

Who has won the most Oscars? Biggest Academy Award winners of all time

Showbiz

Jack Whitehall pays tribute to Liam Payne

Liam Payne receives incredibly emotional tribute at BRIT Awards

Showbiz