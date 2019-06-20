UK weather: Heatwave set to scorch Britain next week as the mercury hits 31C

The UK weather forecast for next week is set to be a scorcher. Picture: Getty

By Emma Clarke

Next week is set to be a SCORCHER!

It's fair to say our summer has been pretty non-existent so far. We've had rain and thunderstorms, and the skies have been overcast for longer than we can remember.

But we have some great news for those in the UK: next week is going to be a scorcher!

June may have gotten off to a wet and windy start, but next week is *finally* set to get warmer - as temperatures rise to 31 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met Office, next week will feel very humid, as the mercury rises and sores in the hight twenties and low thirties.

It will be a big change after weeks of thunderstorms and rain - so those in the UK should start dusting off the barbecues and digging out the suncream ahead of next week.

The news will also be welcomed by those who are going to Glastonbury next week.

Last year's heatwave was also a late bloomer, as it hit Britain in July 2018.

It's not just the UK that will be affected by the heatwave, though. The warm weather will develop across areas of Western Europe, with countries like France, Germany and the Netherlands basking in sunshine.

Following a series of thunderstorms this weekend, the warm air will be drawn towards the UK, allowing temperatures to rise here.

The Met Office have issued yellow weather warnings for Sunday and Monday in parts of England and Wales.