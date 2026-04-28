What's the weather forecast for the May Bank holiday 2026?

28 April 2026, 16:28

The May Bank Holiday weather forecast has been made by weather experts
The May Bank Holiday weather forecast has been made by weather experts. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Will it be hot and sunny for the early May Bank Holiday weekend? Or will it be a washout with rain? Here's what the Met Office has forecast for the UK.

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UK residents are approaching their early May Bank Holiday for 2026 and there's only one question on everyone's minds - what is the weather forecast?

With three days off work to spend time with friends and family, catch up on your favourite TV shows or a touch of house DIY, many are hoping we can enjoy more of the spring weather.

The perfect time to touch up the gardens or brush off the BBQ's or even plan a picnic in the park, the recent warm temperatures and sunny spells experienced across the country has got everyone hopeful for the bank holiday.

So what weather conditions can we expect? Well, according to the Met Office, it's going to be a real mixture.

Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster, Tom Crabtree said: "By Friday, conditions are expected to become more unsettled, with rain and showers spreading in from the southwest, some of which could be heavy and possibly thundery.

"Into the Bank Holiday weekend, the weather looks more changeable, with showers at times – particularly in the north – but also some sunnier intervals."

London will see the warmest temperatures over the bank holiday weekend
London will see the warmest temperatures over the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Getty

What is the May Bank Holiday 2026 weather forecast?

Saturday 2nd May

Following a hot Friday, Saturday is so far forecast to be a mixture of sunny intervals and showers.

The winds will have eased so for those enjoying a period of sunshine, you'll also be able to feel the warmer temperatures with highs of around 22 degrees in London and surrounding areas.

Sunday 3rd May

On Sunday there's a dip in temperature according to the Met Office who has forecast highs of 18. The chances of rain increases but it's expected to be a good day overall.

Family enjoying the sunshine in the park
The bank holiday weekend will see a mixture of rain and sunshine. Picture: Getty

Monday 4th May

Much the same as Sunday, Monday will be a dry and unsettled day with chances of early morning fog too.

The Met Office predict: "Dry interludes with spells of warm sunshine are still likely, with a risk of a few short lived early morning fog patches, especially around coasts. Temperatures are likely to be close to normal overall."

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