Full list of areas reaching 25C in sizzling summer heatwave this week

The forecast for September has been revealed. Picture: WX Charts/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

September will bring warm weather before the Autumn arrives.

After a month of heatwaves and stormy weather, August was certainly temperamental, however September will see some scorching conditions before the Autumnal chill rolls in.

Parts of the UK can expect to see temperatures in the mid-20s in early September with highs of 25C set to boil the country in the coming days.

Areas such as Norfolk and Suffolk will see the best of the weather on September 3, with other places in England set to be blasted by the heat.

WX Charts have stated the following areas may see temperatures of 23C – 25C this week...

Warm weather is expected in September . Picture: Getty

Bedfordshire

Berkshire

Buckinghamshire

Cambridgeshire

East Riding of Yorkshire

Greater London

Hertfordshire

Kent

Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

Norfolk

Northamptonshire

Nottinghamshire

Rutland

Suffolk

Surrey

WX Charts predicts warm weather this week. Picture: WX Charts

The Met Office forecast for September 5 – 14 states: "Changeable weather conditions are expected across the UK during this period with low pressure systems tending to dominate the overall pattern. This will mean showers or longer spells of rain will affect much of the UK at times.

"Some heavy rain or showers are expected in places, most often in the west. Thunderstorms and hail are also possible, as are some spells of strong winds if any deep areas of low pressure form in the vicinity of the UK. Some short-lived spells of drier and more settled weather are also possible at times, especially early and again late in the period, when they may last a little longer.

"Temperatures will likely be close to average or slightly below overall, but may rise above at times in any drier, sunnier spells."

September is set to be a hot month. Picture: Alamy

Their predictions for the rest of September reads: "Low pressure is likely to dominate much of this period, bringing changeable weather conditions with showers or some longer spells of rain at times.

"There will likely be some drier, more settled interludes, particularly at the start of the period. Temperatures are likely to be close to average, perhaps turning warmer than average later in the period."