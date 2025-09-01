Full list of areas reaching 25C in sizzling summer heatwave this week

1 September 2025, 12:23

The forecast for September has been revealed
The forecast for September has been revealed. Picture: WX Charts/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

September will bring warm weather before the Autumn arrives.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After a month of heatwaves and stormy weather, August was certainly temperamental, however September will see some scorching conditions before the Autumnal chill rolls in.

Parts of the UK can expect to see temperatures in the mid-20s in early September with highs of 25C set to boil the country in the coming days.

Areas such as Norfolk and Suffolk will see the best of the weather on September 3, with other places in England set to be blasted by the heat.

WX Charts have stated the following areas may see temperatures of 23C – 25C this week...

Warm weather is expected in September
Warm weather is expected in September . Picture: Getty
  • Bedfordshire
  • Berkshire
  • Buckinghamshire
  • Cambridgeshire
  • East Riding of Yorkshire
  • Greater London
  • Hertfordshire
  • Kent
  • Leicestershire
  • Lincolnshire
  • Norfolk
  • Northamptonshire
  • Nottinghamshire
  • Rutland
  • Suffolk
  • Surrey

Read more: Expert shows exact position you should sleep in to keep cool during heatwave

Read more: Seven tips to keep cool at night without a fan during the heatwave

WX Charts predicts warm weather this week
WX Charts predicts warm weather this week. Picture: WX Charts

The Met Office forecast for September 5 – 14 states: "Changeable weather conditions are expected across the UK during this period with low pressure systems tending to dominate the overall pattern. This will mean showers or longer spells of rain will affect much of the UK at times.

"Some heavy rain or showers are expected in places, most often in the west. Thunderstorms and hail are also possible, as are some spells of strong winds if any deep areas of low pressure form in the vicinity of the UK. Some short-lived spells of drier and more settled weather are also possible at times, especially early and again late in the period, when they may last a little longer.

"Temperatures will likely be close to average or slightly below overall, but may rise above at times in any drier, sunnier spells."

September is set to be a hot month
September is set to be a hot month. Picture: Alamy

Their predictions for the rest of September reads: "Low pressure is likely to dominate much of this period, bringing changeable weather conditions with showers or some longer spells of rain at times.

"There will likely be some drier, more settled interludes, particularly at the start of the period. Temperatures are likely to be close to average, perhaps turning warmer than average later in the period."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Love Is Blind UK season two couples have been revealed

Love Is Blind UK season 2 couples still together revealed

Showbiz

The Repair Shop featured parents John and Margaret

Parents in tears over ‘secret message’ from son who died after rare diagnosis

Showbiz

MAFS UK will return in 2025

MAFS UK start date, time, channel and cast as 2025 season begins

Married at First Sight

I'm A Celebrity 2025 line-up rumours

I'm A Celebrity 2025 line-up rumours

I'm A Celebrity

Freddy Brazier's ex-girlfriend is pregnant

Freddy Brazier, 20, set to become a dad for the first time

Showbiz

Trending on Heart

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman hilariously reveal their first impressions of each other.

Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch open up about their sweet 15-year friendship

Showbiz

Pamela Anderson said 'shedding her mask' was liberating.

Why Pamela Anderson has stopped wearing makeup

Showbiz

The future Queen has opted for a honey blonde restyle.

Kate Middleton reveals stunning blonde hair transformation during special family outing

Royals

Freddy Brazier explained he had been in rehab for his drug addiction.

Freddy Brazier bravely reveals he was sectioned after suffering 'manic episodes'

Showbiz

Here's a look at the singers life in pictures

Celebrating Liam Payne: One Direction star's life in pictures

Showbiz

Taylor Swift's engagement ring cost, design details and hidden meaning

Taylor Swift's engagement ring cost, design details and hidden meaning

Taylor Swift

British acting legends Helen Mirren and Celia Imrie joined Heart's Pandora

Helen Mirren and Celia Imrie on being 'underestimated' and standing up for themselves

Showbiz

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement - and show off huge diamond ring

Showbiz

Stacey has reportedly left the Loose Women line-up.

Stacey Solomon quits Loose Women after 13 years

Showbiz

Ruth praised her son Jack, 23, for his maturity.

Ruth Langsford 'so grateful' for son Jack during 'really difficult time'

Showbiz

Ryan Thomas said his daughter's decision wasn't "anyone’s business".

Ryan Thomas defends daughter Scarlett's decision not to sit her GCSEs

Showbiz

Madonna turned what could have been an embarrassing moment into a story of resilience, showing she can handle vulnerability as part of her performance.

The truth about the night Madonna fell off stage at the Brits

Showbiz

Perrie Edwards has opened up about her mental health

Perrie Edwards opens up about her anxiety in vulnerable interview

Showbiz

Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton have broken their silence

Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton break their silence after shock DNA results

Showbiz

Cach revealed he was keeping a 'close eye' on his girlfriend.

Love Island's Cach confesses girlfriend Toni is 'struggling with fame'

Love Island

Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz on working with Tonic the cat in 'Caught Stealing'

Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz discuss working with amazing cat co-star in Caught Stealing

Showbiz