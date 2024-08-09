Tropical Storm Debby triggers intense heatwave this weekend bringing highs of 33C

Hot weather is set to hit the shores of the UK this weekend. Picture: WXCHARTS/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Scorching temperatures are expected to arrive in the UK this weekend and beyond, as Storm Debby's influence is set to create a mini-heatwave.

Tropical Storm Debby is expected to trigger a mini-heatwave this weekend, with temperatures above 30C expected in parts of the UK and Monday the 12th of August set to be the hottest day of the year so far.

Weather maps have suggested areas of southeast England could see sizzling heat starting from Saturday the 10th onwards, as August continues to hot up. This comes as the Met Office 14 day weather forecast suggests a potential heatwave may on its way, with 'very warm conditions' predicted later this month.

The weather in August is a stark contrast to the thundery and cold weather Brits experienced earlier this summer, and while a European heatwave continues to rage on the continent, the USA has seen Storm Debby hit the country, bringing torrential downpour and flooding to multiple cities.

While Storm Debby won't make its way to our shores, we can expect our temperatures to be affected by this massive weather movement.

Hot weather is expected in the south this weekend. Picture: Alamy

As Storm Debby heads north to eastern Canada, where it will break up, this will push very warm air to higher latitudes, meaning it will change the direction of the jet stream.

This will cause a southernly breeze to develop, with hot weather from Spain being pulled up to the UK, resulting in temperatures of at least 30C in some areas of the country, according to BBC Weather.

Parts of England and Wales are expected to see the majority of the heat, while Scotland and Northern Ireland will be cooler, with rain and thunder expected on Sunday and Monday.

Warm weather from Europe is being pushed to the UK. Picture: X/Met Office

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: "Tropical Storm Debby in North America is helping to strengthen the jet stream, and is causing it to meander over the Atlantic.

"This will allow hot air to move into the UK later this weekend, and early next week. Temperatures are likely to reach the low 30° Celsius in places, notably in the south and southeast.

"Further north and west within this warm air, outbreaks of heavy showers or thunderstorms are possible. As well as the hot daytime temperatures, a very warm night is also expected on Sunday night into Monday."

The Met Office are predicting hot temperatures this weekend. Picture: X/Met Office

The Met Office forecast for Saturday the 10th of August states: "Cloud and patchy rain across England and Wales will gradually lift and break as the day progresses, though some southern areas staying cloudy. Brighter further north with scattered showers."

Their outlook for Sunday the 11th until Tuesday the 13th reads: "Sunny spells on Sunday and Monday, with an increasing risk of heavy showers and thunderstorms. Hot and humid towards the southeast. Slowly becoming generally more unsettled and cooler from Tuesday."

Monday the 12th of August could be the hottest day of the year. Picture: Alamy

Jim Dale, founder of British Weather Services, concurred with these reports, telling Express.co.uk: "A short-lived spell of increasingly warm or very hot weather is expected from Saturday to Monday for most of England & Wales, with 33C to 34C set for the south east of England and East Anglia by Monday."

However, Mr Dale made it clear that not every part of the country will see this glorious weather, stating: "The hottest day of the year is likely, while the north west of the UK comes to suffer some torrential rain - worlds apart."