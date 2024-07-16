Met Office reveals when 29C plume will hit UK this week as summer arrives

The weather is set to heat up this week. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

The Met Office have revealed their forecast for this week, with temperatures in the high 20Cs.

While rain continues to batter the UK during one of the colder summers ever, it won't be long until the country will see some sunshine and scorching temperatures.

Following weeks of rumours of a 'heat dome' and Iberian plume, the warmer weather is firmly on its way, with the Met Office predicting parts of the UK may see highs of 29C on Friday the 19th of July.

The weather forecaster have stated that for the time of year temperatures will be near normal but become very warm in the southeast, with London topping the heat scale.

Temperatures across the rest of the country are slightly cooler on Friday, with highs of 19C in Glasgow and 18C in Belfast.

The Met Office have revealed he forecast for this week. Picture: Met Office

This hot weather comes as the the country saw a chilly June and cold start to July, with many of us looking forward to August for a glimpse of the summer heat.

With an average UK temperature of 12.8°C from the 1st of June to the 8th of July, we could be set for one of our coldest summers yet.

Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern said: "The UK’s summer so far has been remarkably cold by recent standards. Since the year 2000, only 2012 was this cold from June 1 to July 8."

It's going to be warmer this week. Picture: Getty

Despite this glimpse of a heatwave during mid-July, it looks like things may become unsettled towards the end of the month.

The Met Office forecast for Sunday 20th of July to Monday 29th of July states: "Early in this period, low pressure is likely to exist to the northwest or north of the UK, allowing areas of cloud and rain to spread across the UK from the west, though some more settled interludes are also likely, especially in the southeast.

"Breezy at times, with temperatures mainly near or below normal. Remaining changeable thereafter as weather systems to move across the country from the west, with northern and western areas typically wettest and a greater chance of dry conditions prevailing in the southeast.

"There is, however, a smaller chance for either unsettled weather to be more widely prevalent, or for a more quiescent period to develop across the south. Overall, temperatures will likely be near normal, but may feel cool in the west at times."

Hot weather is set to begin this week. Picture: Alamy

But things could perk up in August, with the Met Office prediction for the 30th of July to the 13th of August suggesting: "Through this period, there remains a slightly increased chance of more settled spells of weather developing at times, particularly in the south, and the likelihood of this has been gradually increasing over the past few days.

"However, there is still a substantial chance of other outcomes too, with more changeable periods also likely. Overall drier than average conditions are more likely than wetter than average, and warmer than average conditions are weakly favoured too."