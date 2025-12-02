Heavy snow to blanket Britain as weather maps predict four inches and -6C chill

A 330-mile wall of snowfall will hit this week, according to meteorologists.

2 December 2025, 13:16

Snow is heading towards the UK according to WXCharts.
Snow is heading towards the UK according to WXCharts. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Weather maps are forecasting significant snowfall and bitter temperatures this week – here's where and when the freezing conditions will hit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heavy snow is set to blanket Britain this week as forecasters have predicted that incoming blizzards will drop a flurry of around four inches by Friday.

December is expected to take a bitter turn within hours as freezing conditions whirl towards the UK, causing icy lows of -6C in parts of the country.

New weather maps from WXCharts show plummeting temperatures nationwide, with shocking drops continuing to get worse throughout the week.

Experts say a huge 330-mile stretch of snow is heading this way due to an Arctic front, causing snowfall from England and Wales to Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Nine counties in England are set for snow.
Nine counties in England are set for snow. Picture: Alamy

Friday 5th December has been highlighted as the coldest day, with mercury falling below freezing around 3pm in Aberystwyth along with a dump of snow.

These deep-freeze conditions are expected to spread right up to Aviemore, Scotland, by 6pm that same night, with areas including Greater Manchester seeing some inches too.

Nine counties in England have been named at risk of snow, including Derbyshire, Yorkshire, Lancashire, Staffordshire, Cumbria, Staffordshire, Northumberland and Durham.

Rain, hail and icy showers have also been forecast on Friday night and Saturday morning in areas including southwest England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Friday 5th December will see a string of blizzards.
Friday 5th December will see a string of blizzards. Picture: WXCharts

The majority of the UK will feel bitterly cold, with many places seeing lows of -2C, while meteorologists adding that Northern Ireland's temperatures will swing between 0C and -1C.

According to the latest chilly outlook, northern parts of Wales will see the most snow, with as much as five inches of the white stuff, while one inch is expected to fall in Scotland.

Along with icy conditions, torrential downpours and wintry showers have also been predicted by weather maps this week.

The north west of England, down to the Midlands and southern parts of the country will likely see lashings of wet weather while flood warnings are currently in place across England and Wales.

The deep-freeze conditions will hit Scotland, Wales and Northern England.
The deep-freeze conditions will hit Scotland, Wales and Northern England. Picture: Alamy

It looks as though the weather will turn once again this weekend though, with warmer temperatures and minimal chances of snow by Saturday.

The Met Office forecast reads: "Further spells of rain and showers will move across the country. A risk of fog patches for many on Friday morning. Temperatures around the seasonal average."

Its long-range prediction for 6th December to 15th December says: "Likely a continuation of the unsettled conditions seen for much of the week with further showers or some longer spells of rain affecting much of the country.

"On Saturday a frontal zone is expected to move east and this could bring a spell of locally heavy rain, particularly on hills exposed to the strong southerly winds. Behind this turning brighter but with showers, some of which could be heavy and thundery.

"It's possible we could then see yet more organised, locally heavy rain move across most areas on Monday. Generally temperatures will be close to average, but it will likely feel quite chilly in the often wet and breezy conditions. However we are unlikely to see much in the way of frost or fog in this unsettled spell."

