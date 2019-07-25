Brits would be sent HOME from work when temperatures hit 30C under proposed new law

A proposed new law could force bosses to send home workers when it gets too hot. Picture: Getty

There is currently no law that allows Brits to be sent home when the temperature is too hot - but one Trade Union is trying to bring one in

Given the fact it's pretty much hotter than the sun outside, many of us have found ourselves questioning how hot it has to be to get sent home from work this week.

There is, sadly, no law that dictates workers must be sent home if it reaches a certain heat - but one Trade Union is proposing one.

A Trade Union is proposing a law that outlines maximum temperatures to work in. Picture: Getty

Trade Union Congress (TUC) is campaigning for Brits to be sent home from work when it gets hot - arguing that those doing manual labour should be able to leave work when it reached around 27C - 30C.

It is also arguing that places of work should 'adopt cooling methods' when it reaches 24C.

The TUC has laid out a list of measures it says bosses should take to ensure their workers keep cool in the interim. These are:

Allowing flexible working: Giving staff the chance to come in earlier or stay later will let them avoid the sweltering and unpleasant conditions of the rush hour commute. Bosses could also let staff work from home where possible.

Keeping their buildings cool: Workplaces can be kept cooler and more bearable by taking simple steps, such as having windows that can be opened, using fans, moving staff away from windows or sources of heat, and installing ventilation or air-cooling.

Temporarily relaxing their workplace dress codes: Encouraging staff to work in more casual clothing than normal - leaving the jackets and ties off and wearing lightweight clothes instead - will help them keep cool.

Keeping staff comfortable: Allowing staff to take frequent breaks and providing a ready supply of cold drinks will all help keep workers cool.

Talking and listening to their staff: Staff will have their own ideas about how best to cope with the excessive heat.

TUC General Secretary Frances O'Grady said: "While many of us love to see the sun, it's no fun working in a baking office or a stifling factory. Bosses should do all they can to keep the temperature down.

"The easiest way for staff to keep cool inside is being able to work in more casual clothing. While shorts and vest tops may not be appropriate for all, nobody should be made to suffer in the heat for the sake of keeping up appearances.

"It's in bosses' interests to provide a cool and comfortable work environment. Workers who are unable to dress down in lighter clothing, or who work in offices without air-conditioning, fans or drinking water, are going to be tired, and lack inspiration and creativity."