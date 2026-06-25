How the June summer heatwave broke multiple records in the UK

25 June 2026, 11:53

The UK has been experiencing extreme temperatures in the June heatwave
The UK has been experiencing extreme temperatures in the June heatwave. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Has this been the hottest June on record in the UK? Here's all the ways these soaring temperatures have made history in 2026.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK has been sweating in temperatures of 35 degrees plus in June 2026 with many workplaces, schools and forms of transport being forced to close down or alter their schedules because of the weather.

Lasting from Monday 22nd until Saturday 27th - British residents saw temperatures peak on Wednesday 24th with Friday set to be another scorcher.

So has this extreme heatwave broke the weather record for June? Well, it's actually broken a few.

To begin with, Wednesday's highs saw the UK break its all-time record for this month with a reading of 36.1C taken in Hampshire. With the extreme weather warning extended until Friday, there is a chance the record could be broken again.

London has been feeling some of the hottest temperatures during the June heatwave
London has been feeling some of the hottest temperatures during the June heatwave. Picture: Getty

The previous record was taken in London in 1957 where a temperature of 35.6C was noted. This same reading was again reached in Southampton in 1976.

The highest ever temperature reached in this country actually happened in July 2022 when we experienced highs of 40.3C.

This month's mega heatwave has also broken the record for the hottest night as Cardiff reported a balmy 23.5C. When temperatures in the evening don't drop below 20C, these are referred to as 'tropical nights'.

Speaking about the hot weather in the UK, Met Office Chief Forecaster Matthew Lehnert said: "This is exceptional heat for June with temperature records expected to be broken this week.

A street thermometer showing a weather reading of 35 degrees
June weather temperatures broke records of 35 degrees plus. Picture: Getty

"High humidity is an additional factor for this heatwave which will mean the heat will feel much more potent for many. When you couple all of this with the high overnight temperatures, with temperatures likely to stay above 20°C for large parts of England and Wales."

Temperatures are expected to get cooler from Sunday 28th June.

READ MORE:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lydia Bright has questioned the decision to send children home early during Britain's heatwave.

Lydia Bright's issues furious response to schools closing in the heatwave

Showbiz

Madonna has revealed the real reason behind why her biopic was scrapped

Madonna confirms real reason biopic was cancelled after a awkward fall out

Showbiz

Lorenzo finally opens up about his feelings in tonight's dramatic episode.

Love Island first look sees shocking revelations uncovered in brutal new game

Love Island

Jesy Nelson has broken her silence after reports claimed she was poised to swap the recording studio for the streets of Essex.

Jesy Nelson breaks silence on TOWIE rumours

Showbiz

We list the Love Island 2026 cast's ages.

Love Island 2026 cast's ages - Islanders ranked from youngest to oldest

Love Island

Trending on Heart

Guidance says a workplace's temperature must be "reasonable".

This is the legal heat limit to work in UK

Lifestyle

Didi Conn has shared a candid look back at life behind the scenes of Grease

Grease star Didi Conn reveals 'wonderful' behind-the-scenes secret 45 years on

TV & Movies

Fans have picked up some animosity between two of the villa girls.

Love Island fans convinced there's a secret feud brewing between two girls

Love Island

One 2026 Islander has been slammed by her ex co-stars for having an 'ego'.

Dumped Islanders are all breaking their silence on the same 'difficult' Love Island 2026 star

Love Island

Kavan drops a bombshell in tonight's Love Island as he quizzes Jasmin.

Love Island first look sees Jasmine and Kavan come to blows again over shock accusation

Love Island

We take a look at when iconic twist Casa Amor is happening this year.

When is Love Island 2026's Casa Amor? Full schedule and what to expect revealed

Love Island

Love Islander Priya Jaswal's famous ex has been revealed.

Love Islander Priya's pro footballer ex unmasked after star admits to fling

Love Island

Love Island's Tina Rad looked dramatically different in a string of photos from just a few years ago.

Love Island's Tina looks totally different in throwback photos before TV 'glow up'

Love Island

John Goodman marked his 74th birthday on Saturday (June 20) looking dramatically different from the television character that made him a household name.

Roseanne star John Goodman, 74, reveals secret behind incredible 14 stone weight loss

Showbiz

Gordon Ramsay is preparing for an exciting new chapter after his daughter Holly announced she is expecting her first child with husband Adam Peaty.

Gordon Ramsay reacts as daughter Holly announces first pregnancy with Adam Peaty

Showbiz

Jasmine and Kavan clash in the Love Island first look

Love Island first look sees Jasmine and Kavan clash in heated exchange

Showbiz

James Bourne has spoken publicly for the first time since stepping away from Busted's headline tour last year.

James Bourne breaks silence after quitting Busted tour over major health concerns

Showbiz

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about what she believes may have been postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter, Bambi.

Molly-Mae Hague shares heartbreaking postpartum admission as she talks more children

Showbiz

All the Love Island 2026 stars who have quit, left or been dumped from the villa.

Who left Love Island 2026? Full list of stars dumped from the villa so far

Love Island

Love Island first look sees Mica and Samraj grow close as Priya's suspicions rise

Love Island first look sees Mica and Samraj grow close as Priya's suspicions rise

Love Island

Here's everything we know so far about Season 6 of Clarkson's Farm.

Will there be a Clarkson's Farm season 6? Here's everything we know

Showbiz