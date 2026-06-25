How the June summer heatwave broke multiple records in the UK

The UK has been experiencing extreme temperatures in the June heatwave. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Has this been the hottest June on record in the UK? Here's all the ways these soaring temperatures have made history in 2026.

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The UK has been sweating in temperatures of 35 degrees plus in June 2026 with many workplaces, schools and forms of transport being forced to close down or alter their schedules because of the weather.

Lasting from Monday 22nd until Saturday 27th - British residents saw temperatures peak on Wednesday 24th with Friday set to be another scorcher.

So has this extreme heatwave broke the weather record for June? Well, it's actually broken a few.

To begin with, Wednesday's highs saw the UK break its all-time record for this month with a reading of 36.1C taken in Hampshire. With the extreme weather warning extended until Friday, there is a chance the record could be broken again.

London has been feeling some of the hottest temperatures during the June heatwave. Picture: Getty

The previous record was taken in London in 1957 where a temperature of 35.6C was noted. This same reading was again reached in Southampton in 1976.

The highest ever temperature reached in this country actually happened in July 2022 when we experienced highs of 40.3C.

This month's mega heatwave has also broken the record for the hottest night as Cardiff reported a balmy 23.5C. When temperatures in the evening don't drop below 20C, these are referred to as 'tropical nights'.

Speaking about the hot weather in the UK, Met Office Chief Forecaster Matthew Lehnert said: "This is exceptional heat for June with temperature records expected to be broken this week.

June weather temperatures broke records of 35 degrees plus. Picture: Getty

"High humidity is an additional factor for this heatwave which will mean the heat will feel much more potent for many. When you couple all of this with the high overnight temperatures, with temperatures likely to stay above 20°C for large parts of England and Wales."

Temperatures are expected to get cooler from Sunday 28th June.

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