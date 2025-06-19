How long is the heatwave going to last?

When will this UK heatwave will end? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

When will the UK heatwave end? Here's the latest details as the UK enters the first official heatwave of 2025.

On Friday, June 20, the UK will enter into the first official heatwave of 2025, with temperatures set to rocket to as high as 34C over the weekend. This comes after three consecutive days of temperature highs means the country has reached the heatwave threshold.

While many people are loving the sunshine, high temperatures and warm evenings, others can't wait for the heatwave to end as they struggle to sleep in the soaring temperatures and worry about their dogs in the sweltering conditions.

Temperatures are expected to stay above average going into next week, however, the heatwave temperatures is believed to only last until Monday, June 23.

Temperatures are expected to rise to as high as 32C over the weekend. Picture: Met Office

When will the heatwave end?

The heatwave is expected to end on Monday, June 23, as temperatures (while still warm) will drop to more comfortable levels across the UK.

At the moment (as of Thursday, June 19) the UK is not officially having a heatwave, however, we are expected to reach the threshold on Friday, June 20 as temperatures soar to as high as 30C.

Over the weekend (Friday, June 20 - Sunday, June 22) the mercury is only set to rise, with highs of 33C in some areas. Come Monday, however, the temperatures are set to drop as the UK's first heatwave ends. Temperatures will still be warm next week, however, with highs of 24C.

According to the Met Office's forecast, temperatures are expected to dip slightly, though they will likely remain above average in parts of the east and southeast. The weather will be quite changeable, with occasional rain or showers - most frequent in northwestern areas, where it may also turn breezy or windy at times.

In contrast, the south and east are likely to see longer dry spells due to the influence of high pressure. These areas may also experience brief periods of very warm or hot weather, as southerly or southwesterly winds bring bursts of warmer air from the continent, potentially accompanied by the odd thunderstorm.

Hot weather is set to remain across most of the UK. Picture: Alamy

Is the UK having a heatwave?

At the time of publication (Thursday, June 19) the UK is not officially in a heatwave. We will, however, be in heatwave territory as of Friday, June 20. Meteorologist Laura Tobin, speaking on Good Morning Britain, confirmed that a heatwave is expected to be confirmed this week, following three consecutive days of above-average temperatures.

A heatwave in the UK is declared when a location experiences at least three days in a row where the daily high temperature reaches or goes above the local heatwave threshold. Across the UK, these thresholds vary between 25C (for areas across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the midlands) all the way up to 28C for London and surrounding areas.

We will have our first official heatwave of 2025 in the UK. Picture: Getty

Met Office's UK forecast

Friday 20th June:

Another very warm, dry, and sunny day is expected. A few isolated showers may develop in northern Scotland and southwest England, with a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the southwest. It will be breezy at times along southern and eastern coastal areas.

Saturday 21st June - Monday 24th June:

Saturday will bring hazy sunshine with a few isolated, possibly thundery, showers. Sunday is likely to see occasional bright spells, though skies will turn increasingly cloudy heading into Monday. It will feel warm at first, but temperatures are expected to become fresher from Sunday onwards.

Monday 23rd June - Wednesday 2nd July:

