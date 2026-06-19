How long will this UK heatwave last? Met Office reveals latest on amber heat alert

19 June 2026, 13:55

The UK braces for another heatwave this June
The UK braces for another heatwave this June. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Parts of the UK this week are basking in temperatures of 30 degrees plus with highs of 35C. But how long will the hot weather last? Here's what the experts have to say.

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The UK weather has officially turned summer mode on and after a disappointing start to June, with rain and high winds, we're now experiencing our first heatwave of the month.

With an amber 'extreme heat' warning issued, the Met Office are warning people of the UK, particularly those living in London and the South East, that temperatures will hit 30 degrees celsius and above. So how long will this heatwave last?

Experts from the Met Office have said the high temperatures and sunny conditions will last well into next week, adding extra importance to the warnings for people's health, infrastructure and water safety.

Here's everything you need to know about the UK heatwave.

London will experience some of the hottest temperatures over the next week
London will experience some of the hottest temperatures over the next week. Picture: Getty

How long will this UK heatwave last?

According to the Met Office experts, the high temperatures are set to last well into next week, with the most extreme days predicted for Monday and Tuesday (22nd and 23rd).

Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Greg Wolverson said: “While heatwave criteria will be met for some in the south and southeast of England over the weekend, with temperatures into the low 30s Celsius possible, the warmth will expand and intensify at the start of next week, which, coupled with high temperatures overnight, leads to potential impacts."

He went on to say temperatures will "peak around the mid-30s on Monday and Tuesday".

"The humidity will also mean this feels close, warmer and more uncomfortable for many. Tropical nights – where the temperature doesn’t drop below 20°C are also likely for some," Greg added.

The Met Office has said the heatwave will impact the east and south the most
The Met Office has said the heatwave will impact the east and south the most. Picture: Getty

The Met Office has also warned temperatures in certain parts of the country could also exceed those predictions.

Following the extreme highs, the heatwave is likely to regress but those living in the south and east are likely to feel the after effects for the longest.

Amidst all this, the forecasters have also added the chances of "isolated thundery downpours" are likely.

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