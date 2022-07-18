How to keep your home cool during the heatwave

Does closing your windows really help keep your house cool? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

As the Met Office issue a red weather warning to parts of the UK over 'extreme heat', we're breaking down all the things you can do to keep your house cool.

Brits are currently sweltering in the rising temperatures as the heatwave continues across many parts of the United Kingdom.

Temperatures are expected to rise to a record-breaking 40°C on Tuesday with the Met Office warning the 'extreme heat' will bring a 'risk to life'.

People have been getting experimental amid the heatwave, turning to methods to keep their homes as cool as possible.

It doesn't need to be as complicated as many people make out, in fact there are a handful of easy methods that will keep your home a blissful haven from the harsh weather:

Some parts of the United Kingdom, including London, are expected to swelter in 40°C on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

Close the windows and blinds first thing in the morning

While it may sound odd, the best thing to do during extreme temperatures is close your windows, blinds and curtains first thing in the morning.

If the night has been cool, this will trap that cool air inside the house before the sun rises and starts to heat up.

Open up doors and windows when it gets cooler

While closing the windows and blinds is good practice in the day, as soon as the temperature starts to decrease, you should open the windows and doors.

This will allow that cooler air to enter your home and, if there is wind outside, create a soft breeze.

Closing your windows and blinds first thing in the morning could be the secret to keeping your home cool. Picture: Getty

Turn off appliances and lights you're not using

On days where temperatures are reaching record-highs, you want to rid your home of any unnecessary heat.

This can be as simple as unplugging appliances you are not using and turning off lights that do not need to be on.

Place a bowl of ice water in front of your fan

If you don't have an air conditioning unit (which many of us Brits don't) you can create your own version using a fan and a bowl of ice water.

Simply fill a bowl with water and ice cubes and place in front of the fan, by doing this your fan will circulate much cooler air around your room.

Please be warned that you should take caution when using this method; keep the water away from any sockets or plugs.

