How to keep your home cool during the heatwave

18 July 2022, 15:57 | Updated: 18 July 2022, 15:58

Does closing your windows really help keep your house cool?
Does closing your windows really help keep your house cool? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As the Met Office issue a red weather warning to parts of the UK over 'extreme heat', we're breaking down all the things you can do to keep your house cool.

Brits are currently sweltering in the rising temperatures as the heatwave continues across many parts of the United Kingdom.

Temperatures are expected to rise to a record-breaking 40°C on Tuesday with the Met Office warning the 'extreme heat' will bring a 'risk to life'.

People have been getting experimental amid the heatwave, turning to methods to keep their homes as cool as possible.

It doesn't need to be as complicated as many people make out, in fact there are a handful of easy methods that will keep your home a blissful haven from the harsh weather:

Some parts of the United Kingdom, including London, are expected to swelter in 40°C on Tuesday
Some parts of the United Kingdom, including London, are expected to swelter in 40°C on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

Close the windows and blinds first thing in the morning

While it may sound odd, the best thing to do during extreme temperatures is close your windows, blinds and curtains first thing in the morning.

If the night has been cool, this will trap that cool air inside the house before the sun rises and starts to heat up.

Open up doors and windows when it gets cooler

While closing the windows and blinds is good practice in the day, as soon as the temperature starts to decrease, you should open the windows and doors.

This will allow that cooler air to enter your home and, if there is wind outside, create a soft breeze.

Closing your windows and blinds first thing in the morning could be the secret to keeping your home cool
Closing your windows and blinds first thing in the morning could be the secret to keeping your home cool. Picture: Getty

Turn off appliances and lights you're not using

On days where temperatures are reaching record-highs, you want to rid your home of any unnecessary heat.

This can be as simple as unplugging appliances you are not using and turning off lights that do not need to be on.

Place a bowl of ice water in front of your fan

If you don't have an air conditioning unit (which many of us Brits don't) you can create your own version using a fan and a bowl of ice water.

Simply fill a bowl with water and ice cubes and place in front of the fan, by doing this your fan will circulate much cooler air around your room.

Please be warned that you should take caution when using this method; keep the water away from any sockets or plugs.

Read more heatwave news:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pensioner slit throat of wife in suicide pact that went wrong, court hears

UK & World

Thousands forced to flee homes as wildfires spread across heatwave-hit Europe

UK & World

Zahawi sits on Tory leadership fence ahead of Mansion House address

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Ben Affleck and J-Lo got married

How much are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck worth?

Celebrities

Here's who is most likely to win Love Island 2022

Who will win Love Island 2022?

TV & Movies

A man has complained about his neighbours

‘My neighbours own five cars and keep parking in front of my house’

Lifestyle

A man has asked the internet for advice after his girlfriend refused to pay £300 to stay in his family holiday home (stock images)

'My boyfriend invited me to his family's holiday home - but expects me to pay £300'

Lifestyle

Georgia Bell introduced her baby to Gogglebox costar Abbie

Gogglebox's Georgia Bell introduces newborn baby son to co-star Abbie

Gogglebox

Should there be a maximum temperature in the workplace?

Calls for Brits to be sent home if workplaces exceed 25°C

Gennie Walker used to star in Emmerdale

Here's where Emmerdale's Sian Reese-Williams is now after Gennie Walker role

TV & Movies

This is a game changer for people who struggle to sleep in the heat

You can now buy a cooling mat for your pillow to help you sleep in the heatwave

Lifestyle

Coleen Nolan has split from her boyfriend

Coleen Nolan splits from boyfriend Michael after one year together

Celebrities

Emma and Matt Willis are starring on Celebrity Gogglebox

Inside Celebrity Gogglebox stars Emma and Matt Willis' £1.7m family home

Celebrities

The Love Island final is in a few weeks

When does Love Island 2022 finish?

TV & Movies

Lee decided to take things into his own hands after his bosses told him he could not wear shorts to work amid the heatwave

Binman wears high-vis kilt to work after bosses ban shorts

Lifestyle

Denise Welch has revealed her real name is Jacqueline

Denise Welch shocks Loose Women co-stars after revealing real name

Celebrities

Rhod Gilbert has revealed he's being treated for cancer

Comedian Rhod Gilbert thanks NHS as he's treated for cancer

Celebrities

Six Love Island stars could be dumped

Love Island fans ‘work out’ which stars leave the villa tonight

TV & Movies