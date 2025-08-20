Hurricane Erin maps reveal when rainstorm will drench UK with one area spared

By Hope Wilson

UK weather maps have shown where and when Hurricane Erin may hit.

New weather maps have revealed where Hurricane Erin will hit the UK with repots of a 600-mile rain wall blasting the country this August.

Despite heatwaves warming us up last week, the stormy weather is set to return later this month as the remnants of Hurricane Erin makes its way to the UK after battering the Bahamas.

As the Met Office forecast "unsettled" conditions for the coming days, it appears that one area will be spared from the torrential downpour.

While cities including Birmingham, Manchester and London will see heavy rain from Tuesday August 26, with parts of Wales and Northern Ireland also experiencing the grim weather, Scotland may avoid the downpour as maps show the rain avoiding the north of the UK.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Stephen Kocher has given their verdict on what to expect next week, stating: "A key feature to watch in the coming days is Hurricane Erin, which is currently a category three storm to the east of the Bahamas.

"We are closely watching Erin’s track, with the possibility of the UK feeling the effects of what would then be ex-hurricane Erin at some point next week, bringing an area of low pressure to the UK and more unsettled conditions."

The meteorologist continued: "This is still a week away however, so there is lots of uncertainty in the forecast, but it is possible we could see some wet and windy weather for the last week of August.

"We’ll be keeping a close eye on the movements of Hurricane Erin over the coming days and updating our forecasts accordingly."

The Met Office forecast for August 25 – September 3 states: "The forecast for Bank Holiday Monday is for reasonably fair weather, with light winds and sunny spells continuing from the weekend. However there is still a small chance that western or southwestern parts could see some cloudier skies and a few showers.

"As the week goes on, skies may become generally cloudier, and there is an increasing chance of outbreaks of rain and showers. Any precipitation would be initially across the southwestern half of the UK, and possibly spreading further north and east at times.

"That being said, fair conditions are still possible between weather systems. Winds could be breezy at times too, especially around exposed coasts and some hills. Temperatures will be around normal, perhaps a little above in places where sunnier spells persist with lighter winds."

However it isn't clear what the weather will be like at the start of September, with the Met Office saying: "Confidence in the details through this period is low. However, low pressure and therefore unsettled or changeable weather looks more likely.

"There will be the potential for periods of stronger winds at times as well. Whether this takes the form of further low pressure systems running in from the Atlantic, or a more slowly evolving weather pattern with the potential for heavy showers is less clear. Temperatures are likely to be near to, or slightly above average overall."