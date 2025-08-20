Hurricane Erin maps reveal when rainstorm will drench UK with one area spared

20 August 2025, 15:33

Hurricane Erin could come to the UK next week
Hurricane Erin could come to the UK next week. Picture: WXCHARTS/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

UK weather maps have shown where and when Hurricane Erin may hit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

New weather maps have revealed where Hurricane Erin will hit the UK with repots of a 600-mile rain wall blasting the country this August.

Despite heatwaves warming us up last week, the stormy weather is set to return later this month as the remnants of Hurricane Erin makes its way to the UK after battering the Bahamas.

As the Met Office forecast "unsettled" conditions for the coming days, it appears that one area will be spared from the torrential downpour.

While cities including Birmingham, Manchester and London will see heavy rain from Tuesday August 26, with parts of Wales and Northern Ireland also experiencing the grim weather, Scotland may avoid the downpour as maps show the rain avoiding the north of the UK.

Certain areas of the UK will not be impacted by the storm
Certain areas of the UK will not be impacted by the storm. Picture: Getty

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Stephen Kocher has given their verdict on what to expect next week, stating: "A key feature to watch in the coming days is Hurricane Erin, which is currently a category three storm to the east of the Bahamas.

"We are closely watching Erin’s track, with the possibility of the UK feeling the effects of what would then be ex-hurricane Erin at some point next week, bringing an area of low pressure to the UK and more unsettled conditions."

The meteorologist continued: "This is still a week away however, so there is lots of uncertainty in the forecast, but it is possible we could see some wet and windy weather for the last week of August.  

"We’ll be keeping a close eye on the movements of Hurricane Erin over the coming days and updating our forecasts accordingly."

The torrential rain may avoid Scotland
The torrential rain may avoid Scotland. Picture: WXCharts

The Met Office forecast for August 25 – September 3 states: "The forecast for Bank Holiday Monday is for reasonably fair weather, with light winds and sunny spells continuing from the weekend. However there is still a small chance that western or southwestern parts could see some cloudier skies and a few showers.

"As the week goes on, skies may become generally cloudier, and there is an increasing chance of outbreaks of rain and showers. Any precipitation would be initially across the southwestern half of the UK, and possibly spreading further north and east at times.

"That being said, fair conditions are still possible between weather systems. Winds could be breezy at times too, especially around exposed coasts and some hills. Temperatures will be around normal, perhaps a little above in places where sunnier spells persist with lighter winds."

Stormy conditions are coming to the UK
Stormy conditions are coming to the UK. Picture: Getty

However it isn't clear what the weather will be like at the start of September, with the Met Office saying: "Confidence in the details through this period is low. However, low pressure and therefore unsettled or changeable weather looks more likely.

"There will be the potential for periods of stronger winds at times as well. Whether this takes the form of further low pressure systems running in from the Atlantic, or a more slowly evolving weather pattern with the potential for heavy showers is less clear. Temperatures are likely to be near to, or slightly above average overall."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ben and Alima have hinted they are dating

Love Island's Ben and Alima's 'secret' relationship revealed

Love Island

Sam Faiers has given Billie Shepherd some advice

Sam Faiers slammed for giving Billie Shepherd ‘dangerous’ advice about son’s medical issue

Showbiz

Shakira sang 'Cazador de Amor' – translated as 'Hunter of Love'– a song she wrote and composed herself, on the TV show Caribe Alegre Y Tropical.

Shakira's incredible TV performance aged 14 singing her own track remembered

Showbiz

Stacey Solomon has defended her lavish holiday

Stacey Solomon defends £1000 a night holiday in Turkey as fans brand her 'smug'

Showbiz

Princess Andre has opened up about her relationship with Katie Price and Peter Andre

Princess Andre breaks silence on parents 'feud' after Peter Andre blasts Katie Price's 'lies'

Showbiz

Trending on Heart

Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship has been questioned

Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together? Everything we know about their relationship

Showbiz

Tommy Fury confirmed he and Molly-Mae were back together.

Tommy Fury reveals what really happened with Molly-Mae as he shares engagement update

Showbiz

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's relationship timeline and dramatic split explained

Showbiz

Perrie Edwards shares her pain at losing two babies.

Perrie Edwards breaks down as she reveals she's suffered two 'traumatising' miscarriages

Showbiz

The Ozzy Osbourne documentary was pulled from TV schedules

Real reason Ozzy Osbourne documentary mysteriously pulled from TV schedule

Showbiz

Back to the Old School on Heart Dance

Heart Dance is going Back to the Old School this weekend: How to listen and get involved

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about Bambi's biting

Molly-Mae Hague reveals she uses ChatGPT for parenting advice

Showbiz

Brooklyn Beckham and his parents Victoria and David were not at his vow renewal to wife Nicola Peltz

David and Victoria Beckham's fresh heartache as details of Brooklyn's vow renewal speech are revealed

Showbiz

Olivia and Alex Bowen announced the birth of their daughter Sienna

Love Island's Olivia and Alex Bowen announce birth of daughter and reveal sweet name

Showbiz

Lewis Capaldi reflects on the 'worst day of his life' and returning to the spotlight

Lewis Capaldi reflects on the 'worst day of his life' and returning to the spotlight

Showbiz

Fans think Taylor Swift will be Super Bowl 60's halftime star.

Is Taylor Swift performing at the Super Bowl?

Showbiz

Motorists over 70 could be banned from driving under new eyesight regulations.

Over 70s could be banned from driving if they fail compulsory eye test

Lifestyle

All the behind-the-scenes pictures from filming of The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2: All the behind-the-scenes pictures

Showbiz

Emma Heming-Willis took part in a tell-all interview with Diane Sawyer.

Bruce Willis’ wife remembers heart-wrenching moment he was diagnosed with dementia

Showbiz

Brooklyn Beckham reportedly has no contact with his old friends

Brooklyn Beckham has 'no contact with his old friends’ amid family feud

Showbiz

Mounjaro price increases explained

Mounjaro price increases explained: From Juniper, MedExpress, Asda and more