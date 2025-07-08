Is there another heatwave coming? Sizzling weather maps show UK will be 'hotter than Barbados'

Red hot weather maps show tropical temperatures in the UK. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Britain looks set for more scorching temperatures in July as a third heatwave has been forecast – here's when and where tropical temperatures will hit.

A third heatwave is set to blast Britain in the coming days as forecasters have predicted that some areas of the UK could be hotter than Barbados by mid-July.

Temperatures are expected to shoot up to 32C across the South East of England and parts of the East of England – 4C warmer than the Caribbean at that time, which will likely reach highs of around 28C.

Weather maps are showing scorching readings across large parts of the country, including northern and western parts from Yorkshire through to Shropshire, leaving the Met Office ready to declare yet another summer heatwave.

But when is the next heatwave coming? Is July or August hotter in the UK? Here we break down when and where the blistering sunshine will turn the UK totally tropical.

The UK is set to be hotter than Barbados in July. Picture: Alamy

Is there going to be another heatwave?

Temperatures will rise by the end of this week, according to The Met Office's recent forecast on Monday afternoon.

The weather service explained: "Temperatures could climb into the low 30s, although this heatwave is not expected to see temperatures quite as high as the one experienced at the end of June/early July.

"Whilst temperatures are expected to build day on day, becoming widely very warm or hot, they are unlikely to surpass those recorded at the start of the month."

When will the heatwave end?

This summer has been recored-breaking for weather, with England experiencing its hottest ever June on record – so when will the heatwaves end?

Speaking of the third heatwave about to arrive, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Neil Armstrong, explained: "High pressure from the Atlantic will lead to a build in temperatures over the coming days, with heatwave criteria reached by the weekend.

"Temperatures are expected to exceed 30°C in some areas towards the end of the week. England may reach 30°C on Thursday, with up to 32°C possible in parts of England and Wales on Friday.

"Scotland is also expected to meet heatwave criteria over the weekend.

"This hot spell is forecast to last longer and cover a broader area than previous ones so far this summer, and affect areas further north and west.

"In addition, pollen and UV levels will also be very high in some areas."

Brits have been baking this summer. Picture: Alamy

What is the heatwave criteria?

While it seems like sweaty Brits are declaring a new heatwave every single week this summer, there is a guide that defines exactly what temperatures tip weather into heatwave status.

The Met Office says: "In the UK, a heatwave is officially defined when a location records at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.

"This threshold varies by county, reflecting the diverse climate across the UK."

This threshold swings between 25C and 28C depending on the area.