Is there another heatwave coming? Sizzling weather maps show UK will be 'hotter than Barbados'

8 July 2025, 16:00 | Updated: 8 July 2025, 16:06

Red hot weather maps show tropical temperatures in the UK.
Red hot weather maps show tropical temperatures in the UK. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Britain looks set for more scorching temperatures in July as a third heatwave has been forecast – here's when and where tropical temperatures will hit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A third heatwave is set to blast Britain in the coming days as forecasters have predicted that some areas of the UK could be hotter than Barbados by mid-July.

Temperatures are expected to shoot up to 32C across the South East of England and parts of the East of England – 4C warmer than the Caribbean at that time, which will likely reach highs of around 28C.

Weather maps are showing scorching readings across large parts of the country, including northern and western parts from Yorkshire through to Shropshire, leaving the Met Office ready to declare yet another summer heatwave.

But when is the next heatwave coming? Is July or August hotter in the UK? Here we break down when and where the blistering sunshine will turn the UK totally tropical.

The UK is set to be hotter than Barbados in July.
The UK is set to be hotter than Barbados in July. Picture: Alamy

Is there going to be another heatwave?

Temperatures will rise by the end of this week, according to The Met Office's recent forecast on Monday afternoon.

The weather service explained: "Temperatures could climb into the low 30s, although this heatwave is not expected to see temperatures quite as high as the one experienced at the end of June/early July.

"Whilst temperatures are expected to build day on day, becoming widely very warm or hot, they are unlikely to surpass those recorded at the start of the month."

When will the heatwave end?

This summer has been recored-breaking for weather, with England experiencing its hottest ever June on record – so when will the heatwaves end?

Speaking of the third heatwave about to arrive, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Neil Armstrong, explained: "High pressure from the Atlantic will lead to a build in temperatures over the coming days, with heatwave criteria reached by the weekend.

"Temperatures are expected to exceed 30°C in some areas towards the end of the week. England may reach 30°C on Thursday, with up to 32°C possible in parts of England and Wales on Friday.

"Scotland is also expected to meet heatwave criteria over the weekend.

"This hot spell is forecast to last longer and cover a broader area than previous ones so far this summer, and affect areas further north and west.

"In addition, pollen and UV levels will also be very high in some areas."

Brits have been baking this summer.
Brits have been baking this summer. Picture: Alamy

What is the heatwave criteria?

While it seems like sweaty Brits are declaring a new heatwave every single week this summer, there is a guide that defines exactly what temperatures tip weather into heatwave status.

The Met Office says: "In the UK, a heatwave is officially defined when a location records at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.

"This threshold varies by county, reflecting the diverse climate across the UK."

This threshold swings between 25C and 28C depending on the area.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Chase has been switched out for football coverage.

Why is The Chase not on ITV this week and when is it coming back?

Showbiz

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Wimbledon

Kelsey has given fans a brave update on her podcast.

Kelsey Parker issues heartbreaking request to fans following tragic loss of baby son

Showbiz

Is Kate Middleton at Wimbledon this year?

When Kate Middleton will be at Wimbledon 2025

Showbiz

Helena and Shakira both fancy the same boy on Love Island

Love Island's first look sees Shakira and Helena fight for the same Casa Amor boy

Love Island

Trending on Heart

All the celebrities at Wimbledon 2025 and what they wore

All the celebrities at Wimbledon 2025 and what they wore

Wimbledon

Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend Eiza González has come out to support her partner

Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend breaks silence after devastating Wimbledon injury

Showbiz

Jessie J shared an update with fans on her breast cancer journey.

Jessie J calls son Sky her 'biggest ray of light' as she shares latest cancer update

Showbiz

Harry Cooksley and Emma Munro are exes

What happened between Love Island's Harry and Emma? Real reason for their split revealed

Love Island

Here's everything you need to know about all the Casa Amor boys and girls

Full list of Love Island's Casa Amor boys and girls

Love Island

Is this the end of Meg and Dejon?

Love Island first look: Dejon's head turns as he moves on from Meg with Andrada

Love Island

Harry Cooksley lied about the meaning of the 'E' tattoo on his left wrist

Love Island fans brand Harry 'diabolical' for lying about meaning of 'E' tattoo

Love Island

Lucy Quinn has a famous relative

Love Island star Lucy's very famous relative revealed as she enters Casa Amor

Love Island

Dejon's sister wants him to break things off with Meg.

Love Island's Dejon's sister begs him to dump Meg and recouple with Billykiss

Love Island

Harry and Helena talk things through in the Hideaway

Love Island first look sees Helena and Harry sneak off to the hideaway

Love Island

Grigor Dimitrov is a tennis star

Grigor Dimitrov's age, height, net worth, girlfriend and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Bne Shelton is taking part in Wimbledon 2025

Ben Shelton's age, famous girlfriend, net worth, height, sister and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Jannik Sinner is an Italian tennis player

Jannik Sinner's age, height, net worth, girlfriend and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

David Corenswet received advice from Henry Cavill

Superman star David Corenswet reveals sweet advice Henry Cavill gave him after taking over role

Showbiz

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Every celebrity in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Wimbledon

Michael Madsen appeared in videos for Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, Rita Ora and others

Michael Madsen: The unexpected music video icon

Showbiz