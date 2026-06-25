July weather forecast revealed as experts share hot weather warning

July's weather forecast is has come with more heat warnings. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What is the UK's July weather forecast? And will it be as hot as June? Here's what the Met Office has said about the upcoming month.

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June has been a record-breaking month after the heatwave brought with it the hottest day and night for this time of year ever.

With the humidity being high and night time temperatures not dipping below 20C, for many, they were glad to see average conditions return - so what is the weather forecast for July? And will there be another heatwave?

Looking at the Met Office's three-month outlook, a prediction of what the summer is likely to be like without exacts, has estimated that July could be another hot month.

It states: "The most notable aspect of the current 3-Month Outlook is that hot conditions are more likely than usual for the UK overall this summer. It follows that there is an increased chance of heatwave conditions developing at times."

July's weather forecast is likely to bring hotter than average temperatures. Picture: Getty

What is the July weather forecast for the UK?

With the school holidays approaching and after an extremely hot June, many are looking forward to what July's weather will bring.

Still an early forecast from the Met Office, which means their predictions aren't exact forecasts, it looks probable that we'll have another hot month.

At the beginning of July, the forecast says: "A drier start to July for many, although the northwest may still see some rain at times, and perhaps accompanied by some strong winds.

"Temperatures remain widely above average, and there remains a chance of some very warm or hot weather returning, mainly across the south."

The British summer is also bringing 'tropical nights' where temperatures don't go below 20C. Picture: Getty

As we head into the middle of the month, they revealed "high pressure patterns are looking more likely" and that conditions will be "drier than average".

The Met Office also predicts that while temperatures are likely to be above normal for the time of year, the risk of heavy and thundery showers are also a possibility.

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