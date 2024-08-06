Weather maps reveal exact date 37C heatwave will bring scorching temperatures to the UK

Hot air from Northern France could be scorching temperatures to the UK. Picture: WXCharts/Getty

By Hope Wilson

A heatwave may very well be on its way as hot air from Europe could bring sweltering temperatures to the UK this weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The UK is set to heat up even more this August, as the European heatwave sweeping the continent could bring sweltering temperatures to our shores.

After a thundery start to the month, August is set to bring the heat, warming up our relatively chilly summer which saw a cooler than expected June.

Now forecasters at WXCharts are predicting that hot air from Northern France could bring red-hot heat to the UK on the 11th of August, where the country will see temperatures peak at 37C.

With rumours of a 14 day heatwave being forecast, British Weather Service founder Jim Dale has given his predictions for how the weather will be in the coming days.

There could be high temperatures next week for parts of the UK. Picture: Met Desk

He revealed: "A heatwave is three or more days in a row when max temperatures reach a crossing point, different for different regions of the country, for southeast England it's 28C.

"That region may well get two in a row Saturday and Sunday this week, possibly stretching to three if Friday or Monday inch up a bit more. But it will not necessarily be for the bulk of the country."

Most of the heat appears to be reserved for the southeast of England, with temperatures in Scotland and Northern Ireland failing to top 20C.

Temperatures are going to increase later this month. Picture: Getty

However the Met Office forecast for the 10th of August to the 19th of August takes a more conservative approach to the blistering temperatures which have been hinted at.

Their prediction reads: "The weather across the UK is expected to remain variable. Complex developments in the Atlantic lead to increased uncertainty in the forecast detail, however the general flavour is for the weather to remain unsettled.

"Developing low pressure systems are likely to bring showers or longer spells of rain at times, heaviest across western hills. Breezy or strong winds are possible as well, especially along coastal areas."

The weather may warm up in the coming weeks. Picture: Alamy

The continue: "The greatest chance of any settled weather is more likely in the south and east, however, there may still be periods of wet, thundery, or unsettled weather here at times.

"There is a reasonable possibility of temperatures in the south exceeding the seasonal average, potentially accompanied by brief hot spells. Meanwhile, temperatures in the north are likely to remain closer to the long-term average."

Temperatures are expected to be above average in the southeast of England. Picture: Alamy

This comes amid Excessive Heat Warnings being issues across Europe, including France, as the continent sees temperatures over 30C.

Meteo France state that the Excessive Heat can have an extreme impact on daily life, claiming: "Moderate damages may occur, especially in vulnerable or in exposed areas and to people who carry out weather-related activities."