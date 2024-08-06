Weather maps reveal exact date 37C heatwave will bring scorching temperatures to the UK

6 August 2024, 11:10

Hot air from Northern France could be scorching temperatures to the UK
Hot air from Northern France could be scorching temperatures to the UK. Picture: WXCharts/Getty

By Hope Wilson

A heatwave may very well be on its way as hot air from Europe could bring sweltering temperatures to the UK this weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK is set to heat up even more this August, as the European heatwave sweeping the continent could bring sweltering temperatures to our shores.

After a thundery start to the month, August is set to bring the heat, warming up our relatively chilly summer which saw a cooler than expected June.

Now forecasters at WXCharts are predicting that hot air from Northern France could bring red-hot heat to the UK on the 11th of August, where the country will see temperatures peak at 37C.

With rumours of a 14 day heatwave being forecast, British Weather Service founder Jim Dale has given his predictions for how the weather will be in the coming days.

There could be high temperatures next week for parts of the UK
There could be high temperatures next week for parts of the UK. Picture: Met Desk

He revealed: "A heatwave is three or more days in a row when max temperatures reach a crossing point, different for different regions of the country, for southeast England it's 28C.

"That region may well get two in a row Saturday and Sunday this week, possibly stretching to three if Friday or Monday inch up a bit more. But it will not necessarily be for the bulk of the country."

Most of the heat appears to be reserved for the southeast of England, with temperatures in Scotland and Northern Ireland failing to top 20C.

Temperatures are going to increase later this month
Temperatures are going to increase later this month. Picture: Getty

However the Met Office forecast for the 10th of August to the 19th of August takes a more conservative approach to the blistering temperatures which have been hinted at.

Their prediction reads: "The weather across the UK is expected to remain variable. Complex developments in the Atlantic lead to increased uncertainty in the forecast detail, however the general flavour is for the weather to remain unsettled.

"Developing low pressure systems are likely to bring showers or longer spells of rain at times, heaviest across western hills. Breezy or strong winds are possible as well, especially along coastal areas."

The weather may warm up in the coming weeks
The weather may warm up in the coming weeks. Picture: Alamy

The continue: "The greatest chance of any settled weather is more likely in the south and east, however, there may still be periods of wet, thundery, or unsettled weather here at times.

"There is a reasonable possibility of temperatures in the south exceeding the seasonal average, potentially accompanied by brief hot spells. Meanwhile, temperatures in the north are likely to remain closer to the long-term average."

Temperatures are expected to be above average in the southeast of England
Temperatures are expected to be above average in the southeast of England. Picture: Alamy

This comes amid Excessive Heat Warnings being issues across Europe, including France, as the continent sees temperatures over 30C.

Meteo France state that the Excessive Heat can have an extreme impact on daily life, claiming: "Moderate damages may occur, especially in vulnerable or in exposed areas and to people who carry out weather-related activities."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dina Ashet-Smith is hoping to win big at the 2024 Olympic Games

Dina Asher-Smith's age, height, parents, partner, net worth, Olympic medals and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Keely Hodgkinson re-lives the moment she won her first Olympic Gold Medal

Keely Hodgkinson re-lives the moment she won her first Olympic Gold Medal

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix in tears after missing out on medal as British diver admits mental health battle

UK & World

Who are the rioters?

UK & World

Sir Keir Starmer to chair another emergency COBRA meeting as violent unrest continues

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Sky Brown is taking part in the Paris Olympics

Sky Brown age, parents, height, medals, net worth, Instagram and skateboarding career revealed

Showbiz

Keely Hodgkinson is representing Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Keely Hodgkinson age, height, partner, personal best and Instagram explained

Showbiz

The August forecast has been revealed

UK weather: August heatwave revealed as temperatures set to reach 32C in days

Simone Biles is hoping to win gold at the 2024 Olympic Games

Simone Biles age, height, net worth, husband, Instagram and ADHD diagnosis explained

Showbiz

It Ends With Us is a heartbreaking story of abuse, love and life-changing choices

What happens in It Ends With Us? Plot summary and ending explained

Showbiz

Here's everything you need to know about Team GB's BMX cyclist Beth Shriever

Who is Beth Shriever? Age, boyfriend, BMX career and Olympic medals revealed

Showbiz

Kye Whyte is a BMX favourite

Kyle Whyte's age, height, girlfriend, Olympic medals and BMX career explained

Showbiz

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel's marriage has faced a lot of hurdles

Inside Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel's marriage including split rumours, children and wedding

Showbiz

Simone Biles smiling and competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics

When is Simone Biles competing next? A break down of her Olympic schedule

Olympics 2024

Tom Dean is going for gold at the Paris Olympics

Tom Dean's age, height, girlfriend, parents and medals revealed

Showbiz

Duncan Scott is taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Duncan Scott's age, height, partner, parents, medals and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Andy Murray and Dan Evans are British tennis legends

Inside Dan Evans and Andy Murray's close friendship as they go for Olympic gold

Showbiz

Kate Middleton and Prince William are likely to attend the Paris Olympics 2024

Kate Middleton and Prince William 'hope' to attend Paris Olympics 2024

Royals

Simone Biles and husband Jonthan Owens began dating in 2020

Who is Simone Biles's husband Jonathan Owens? Age, height, net worth and career revealed

Showbiz

Maya Jama alongside picture of Love Island 2024 cast

When is the Love Island 2024 reunion?

TV & Movies

Dan Evans and Andy Murray are competing in the Men's Doubles at the Olympics

Dan Evans age, height, girlfriend, ranking and friendship with Andy Murray revealed

Showbiz