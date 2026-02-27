What's the weather forecast for March? Met Office predicts 'above normal' temperatures

March is bringing the promise of sunnier days and dryer conditions. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Is it going to be warm and sunny in March 2026? Here's what we know about the weather conditions as we approach spring.

Winter in the UK has been a tough battle from endless rain to high winds and plenty of storms along the way, but what's the weather forecast looking like for March?

With hopes of spring finally appearing all across the country, many are hopeful the new month will bring warmer temperatures and drier conditions so we can all finally enjoy some time outside.

Looking ahead, the Met Office has some good and bad news when it comes to March's weather forecast as they predict "above average" temperatures along with "changeable conditions".

Here's what the weather experts have said about this month.

March's weather conditions brings rain and sunshine. Picture: Getty

What's the weather forecast for March?

Early March weather

According to the Met Office experts, March is bringing us a mix of weather conditions.

To start off the month, people living in the UK, and especially in London, will see much dryer conditions.

The Met Office says: "Much of this period looks like being largely dominated by high pressure, especially towards the south or southeast of the UK. This will mean many places seeing plenty of dry weather with variable cloud amounts and some sunshine, the best of this towards the south or southeast."

They added temperatures will be higher than normal for this time of year.

However, away from the capital, conditions will bring some rain and strong winds and there's still a strong chance of overnight frost.

Spring weather brings fresh flowers and blue skies. Picture: Getty

Mid March weather

As we move through the month, forecasters are predicting the weather will become more changeable.

With the northwest facing most of the rain, the southeast will also see spells of rain and strong winds. Temperatures will remain chilly as they stay normal for this time of year.

End of March weather

At the moment, this is too far away to predict accurately but they have said: "Some drier, clearer interludes are likely between frontal systems, but these are likely to be short-lived. Temperatures are likely to be near or slightly above normal overall."

