Met Office alert the UK to even more sweltering heatwaves

The UK is set for more heatwaves before summer finishes says the Met Office. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Is there going to be another heatwave? And what is September's weather forecast for the UK? The Met Office reveal their long-range forecasts.

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The summer of 2026 has been one of the hottest on record with a string of heatwaves, devastating wildfires and a drought warning in place.

And while those living in the UK are currently enjoying cloudier and cooler conditions, the Met Office has warned the scorching temperatures are not over yet.

As part of their long-range weather forecast, the experts have predicted more heatwaves will be coming in September.

The forecast read: "Drier, more settled weather is slightly more likely towards the south and east.

London and surrounding areas have experienced some of the hottest temperatures in 2026. Picture: Getty

"Temperatures are likely to be above average overall. There is a chance that late season hot spells or heatwaves develop, especially in the south."

While the Met Office are cautious about their long-range predictions, 2026 has already seen five staggering heatwaves and with an El Niño strengthening - a warm weather pattern that happens in the Pacific Ocean affecting our seasons - the chances of more soaring temperatures are high.

Typically, September marks the beginning of the meteorological autumn but it seems the cooler temperatures will have to hold off for a little longer.

The latest weather predictions come after the majority of England and Wales are suffering with drought conditions after what has been called the driest July on record.

England and Wales are also enduring drought conditions after little rainfall this summer. Picture: Getty

Last week, Prime Minister Andy Burnham sent out a major alert to phones across the country warning them against, disposable BBQs, fireworks, fire pits and more as he called Britain a giant "tinderbox".

Over the next five days there is light rain forecast across the country as everyone enjoys a break from the intense temperatures.

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