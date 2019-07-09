What is a Met Office 'danger to life' warning and what does it mean?

The Met Office have issued a danger to life warning for this week because of flood danger. Picture: Getty

The Met Office have issued a 'danger to life' warning in some parts of the country this week - here's what it means.

Just when you thought the heatwave we've been treated to was here to stay, it's now been claimed that Britain is set to be RAVAGED by thunderstorms later this week.

Thunderstorms are expected in some parts of the country this week. Picture: Getty

The Met Office have issued a 'danger to life' warning to some parts of the country - as the weather is expected to get far worse than originally thought.

The alert will be in force from noon until 9pm on Thursday, and will cover Northern Ireland, Scotland and north England.

What is a 'danger to life' Met Office warning?

The Met Office revealed that it has issued this warning as there is a chance of flooding in these areas, and running water could pose a risk to life.

The 'danger to life' warning is the most severe warning that the Met Office issues.

What will the weather be like this week?

A Met Office spokesperson said: "On Wednesday, it will be particularly warm with temperatures at 26C, possibly 27C in some southern counties.

"But showers on Thursday could turn very thundery and will be heavy. It will though still be quite humid, which can feel unpleasant.

Flood warnings have been issued for some parts of the country (stock image). Picture: Getty

"The thunder will bring a lot of downpours, which could cause localised problems, so we will watch these."

And a spokesperson for netweather.tv added: "A messy week of weather on the way this week.

"We'll see rain moving through at times, along with an increased risk of some heavy, thundery showers from midweek.

"There'll also be some warm, sunny weather to be had though, and it'll often feel humid. Temperatures will regularly rise into the low or mid-twenties."