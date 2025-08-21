Met Office August Bank Holiday forecast revealed as Hurricane Erin heads towards UK

By Hope Wilson

What is the weather forecast for the August Bank Holiday? Here is the Met Office prediction.

The Met Office have revealed what Brits can expect this August Bank Holiday amid reports of Hurricane Erin bringing a 600-mile long rainstorm to the country.

While Hurricane Erin continues to batter the U.S., the UK can expect to see some of this grim weather as torrential downpours and high winds are expected to arrive in the coming days.

So far this month we have experienced heatwaves and stormy conditions, however the worst of the weather is predicted to begin on the August Bank Holiday and continue for the week.

Now the Met Office have released their forecast for Saturday August 23 – Monday August 25, with some showers predicted.

The Met Office forecast for this weekend reads: "There will be a chance of the odd light shower during the Bank Holiday weekend. Most areas will remain fine however, with clear or sunny spells. Turning a little warmer."

However things appear to take a turn on Monday August 25, with the forecaster predicting: "The forecast for Bank Holiday Monday is for reasonably fair weather, with light winds and sunny spells continuing from the weekend. However there is still a small chance that western or southwestern parts could see some cloudier skies and a few showers.

"As the week goes on, skies may become generally cloudier, and there is an increasing chance of outbreaks of rain and showers. Any precipitation would be initially across the southwestern half of the UK, and possibly spreading further north and east at times.

"That being said, fair conditions are still possible between weather systems. Winds could be breezy at times too, especially around exposed coasts and some hills. Temperatures will be around normal, perhaps a little above in places where sunnier spells persist with lighter winds."

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Stephen Kocher has given their verdict on what to expect next week, stating: "We are closely watching Erin’s track, with the possibility of the UK feeling the effects of what would then be ex-hurricane Erin at some point next week, bringing an area of low pressure to the UK and more unsettled conditions."

The meteorologist continued: "This is still a week away however, so there is lots of uncertainty in the forecast, but it is possible we could see some wet and windy weather for the last week of August.

"We’ll be keeping a close eye on the movements of Hurricane Erin over the coming days and updating our forecasts accordingly."

Looking forward, the weather for September is expected to be similar, with the Met Office long-range forecast for September 4 – 18 stating: "Most signs indicate low pressure could dominate, and therefore unsettled or changeable weather looks more likely.

"This brings potential for periods of strong winds and spells of rain, but with spells of fair weather in between. Confidence through this period, however, is low. Temperatures are likely to be near to, or slightly above average overall."