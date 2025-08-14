Met Office issues 'how to shelter' storm alert for 38 areas across the UK

14 August 2025, 14:15

Weather warnings are in place in the UK
Weather warnings are in place in the UK. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Yellow weather warnings are in place today August 14 as thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office have announced a storm warning today for the majority of Scotland and Northern Ireland as torrential downpours are expected.

The weather forecaster has given the public advice on what to do if you find yourself caught in a thunderstorm, including certain precautions to protect yourself from the treacherous conditions.

Here are all of the areas impacted by the weather warning.

Stormy conditions are expected today
Stormy conditions are expected today. Picture: Alamy

Areas covered by warning

  • Aberdeen
  • Aberdeenshire
  • Angus
  • Argyll and Bute
  • Clackmannanshire
  • County Antrim
  • County Armagh
  • County Down
  • County Fermanagh
  • County Londonderry
  • County Tyrone
  • Dundee
  • Dumfries and Galloway
  • East Ayrshire
  • East Dunbartonshire
  • East Renfrewshire
  • East Lothian
  • Edinburgh
  • Falkirk
  • Fife
  • Glasgow
  • Highland
  • Inverclyde
  • Perth and Kinross
  • Midlothian Council
  • Moray
  • Na h-Eileanan Siar
  • North Ayrshire
  • North Lanarkshire
  • Orkney & Shetland
  • Orkney Islands
  • Renfrewshire
  • Shetland Islands
  • Scottish Borders
  • South Ayrshire
  • South Lanarkshire
  • Stirling
  • West Dunbartonshire
  • West Lothian
Heavy rain is expected in Scotland and Northern Ireland
Heavy rain is expected in Scotland and Northern Ireland. Picture: Getty

The Met Office forecast for Thursday in Scotland states: "Whilst not all areas will be affected, heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop in places during Thursday afternoon and evening across parts of central and eastern Scotland.

"These will be rather slow-moving, potentially giving rainfall accumulations of 20-40 mm in less than an hour and perhaps 50-70mm over 1-2 hours in one or two very isolated spots. This brings a chance of surface water flooding, as well as damage from lightning strikes and large hail. Showers and thunderstorms should slowly decay during the mid to late evening."

Their prediction for Northern Ireland reads: "A scattering of heavy showers, a few of which could turn thundery, are likely to develop across parts of eastern Northern Ireland this afternoon. Whilst very isolated lightning strikes are possible, the main hazard will come from heavy rain, which could cause flash flooding in a few places.

"Most places will see 10-20mm, or fewer, falling over the course of an hour or more, but the heaviest showers could deliver up to 40mm in an hour with a small chance that somewhere could see over 50mm through the afternoon."

Strong winds are expected today
Strong winds are expected today. Picture: Getty

What to do in a thunderstorm?

The Met Office also revealed what you should do if you find yourself caught in a thunderstorm, saying: "If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car). Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground."

They went on to state: "Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

"Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Before gusty winds arrive, check to ensure moveable objects or temporary structures are well secured. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, gazebos, sheds, and fences.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Taylor Swift has reportedly covered George Michael's song 'Father Figure'

Inside Taylor Swift's 'collaboration' with George Michael on new song 'Father Figure'

Showbiz

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' album song titles and their meanings and symbolism

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' track list titles and their meanings revealed

Showbiz

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship: From how they met to engagement rumours

Showbiz

Emma and Matt have been married since 2008

Emma and Matt Willis' sweet relationship timeline revealed

Showbiz

Paris and Tyson Fury have wed for a third time

Inside Paris and Tyson Fury's lavish third wedding in France

Showbiz

Trending on Heart

Police officers in Surrey have launched a new campaign

Undercover police pose as runners to catch cat-callers harassing women

Claire's is 'on the brink of collapse'

Claire's 'on the brink of collapse' as high street favourite calls in administrators

The Love Is Blind UK release schedule has been revealed

Love Is Blind UK episode release dates confirmed as season two begins

Love Is Blind

Why The Summer I Turned Pretty's use of Taylor Swift's 'False God' is so significant

Why The Summer I Turned Pretty's use of Taylor Swift's 'False God' is so significant

Showbiz

The symbolic reason Taylor Swift's new album is orange and green

The symbolic reason Taylor Swift's new album is orange and green

Showbiz

Some Love Is Blind UK couples are still together

All the Love Is Blind UK couples who are still together from season one

Love Is Blind

Taylor Swift will reveal more about her album 'The Life of a Showgirl' on New Heights

How to watch Taylor Swift's New Heights podcast episode in the UK

Showbiz

The Instagram accounts for the Love Is Blind UK cast has been revealed

Love Is Blind UK cast Instagram accounts revealed

Love Is Blind

Stacey Solomon has revealed her fitness journey

Stacey Solomon reveals secret behind dramatic weight loss as she shares new update

Showbiz

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz renewed their vows without his family present

David and Victoria Beckham fear Brooklyn has 'quit the family' after vow renewal snub

Showbiz

Everything we know so far about Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift new album 'The Life of a Showgirl' release date, tracks, cover art and fan theories

Showbiz

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about Matthew Perry's death

Jennifer Aniston says Matthew Perry’s death is ‘for the better’ in devastating confession

Showbiz

Inside Toni and Cach's relationship after Love Island win

Inside Toni and Cach's relationship after Love Island win

Love Island

There is a correct way to wash your socks

Expert reveals common laundry mistake almost everyone makes

Lifestyle

Millie Macintosh has clarified the timeline between her relationships with Hugo Taylor and Professor Green

Millie Mackintosh explains Hugo Taylor and Professor Green 'cross-over' mistake

Showbiz

Disney theory 'reveals' Inside Out's Riley appears in Toy Story

Disney theory 'reveals' Inside Out's Riley has main role in Toy Story

TV & Movies