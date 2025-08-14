Met Office issues 'how to shelter' storm alert for 38 areas across the UK

By Hope Wilson

Yellow weather warnings are in place today August 14 as thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected.

The Met Office have announced a storm warning today for the majority of Scotland and Northern Ireland as torrential downpours are expected.

The weather forecaster has given the public advice on what to do if you find yourself caught in a thunderstorm, including certain precautions to protect yourself from the treacherous conditions.

Here are all of the areas impacted by the weather warning.

Areas covered by warning

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Angus

Argyll and Bute

Clackmannanshire

County Antrim

County Armagh

County Down

County Fermanagh

County Londonderry

County Tyrone

Dundee

Dumfries and Galloway

East Ayrshire

East Dunbartonshire

East Renfrewshire

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Falkirk

Fife

Glasgow

Highland

Inverclyde

Perth and Kinross

Midlothian Council

Moray

Na h-Eileanan Siar

North Ayrshire

North Lanarkshire

Orkney & Shetland

Orkney Islands

Renfrewshire

Shetland Islands

Scottish Borders

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

Stirling

West Dunbartonshire

West Lothian

The Met Office forecast for Thursday in Scotland states: "Whilst not all areas will be affected, heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop in places during Thursday afternoon and evening across parts of central and eastern Scotland.

"These will be rather slow-moving, potentially giving rainfall accumulations of 20-40 mm in less than an hour and perhaps 50-70mm over 1-2 hours in one or two very isolated spots. This brings a chance of surface water flooding, as well as damage from lightning strikes and large hail. Showers and thunderstorms should slowly decay during the mid to late evening."

Their prediction for Northern Ireland reads: "A scattering of heavy showers, a few of which could turn thundery, are likely to develop across parts of eastern Northern Ireland this afternoon. Whilst very isolated lightning strikes are possible, the main hazard will come from heavy rain, which could cause flash flooding in a few places.

"Most places will see 10-20mm, or fewer, falling over the course of an hour or more, but the heaviest showers could deliver up to 40mm in an hour with a small chance that somewhere could see over 50mm through the afternoon."

What to do in a thunderstorm?

The Met Office also revealed what you should do if you find yourself caught in a thunderstorm, saying: "If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car). Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground."

They went on to state: "Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

"Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Before gusty winds arrive, check to ensure moveable objects or temporary structures are well secured. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, gazebos, sheds, and fences.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items."