Met Office give Hurricane Erin update amid reports of '600-mile rainstorm' battering the UK

19 August 2025, 16:11

Hurricane Erin is causing mayhem
Hurricane Erin is causing mayhem. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

With torrential rain expected at the end of August, the Met Office have issued an update on what to expect.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office have given an update on Hurricane Erin following reports a 600-mile rain storm will batter the UK in the coming days.

Despite a recent heatwave which saw highs of 33C this month, torrential wind and rain are anticipated to hit the country from August 27 as Hurricane Erin makes its way from the Bahamas to the UK.

Now Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Stephen Kocher has given their verdict on what to expect next week, stating: "A key feature to watch in the coming days is Hurricane Erin, which is currently a category three storm to the east of the Bahamas."

They added: "We are closely watching Erin’s track, with the possibility of the UK feeling the effects of what would then be ex-hurricane Erin at some point next week, bringing an area of low pressure to the UK and more unsettled conditions."

The remnants of Hurricane Erin may hit the UK soon
The remnants of Hurricane Erin may hit the UK soon. Picture: Getty

The meteorologist continued: "This is still a week away however, so there is lots of uncertainty in the forecast, but it is possible we could see some wet and windy weather for the last week of August.  

"We’ll be keeping a close eye on the movements of Hurricane Erin over the coming days and updating our forecasts accordingly."

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna also added: "Any remnants of the hurricane aren’t expected to have an impact on the UK until early next week, there’s uncertainty how it will play out. From late on Sunday the uncertainty starts to kick in.

"There’s a risk of some rain developing, a potential that then things will turn increasingly unsettled. It’s likely becoming more unsettled early to middle part of next week, at this stage we can’t be too firm on the details."

Stormy conditions are coming to the UK
Stormy conditions are coming to the UK. Picture: Getty

The Met Office forecast from August 24 – September 2 states: "High pressure is likely to be the dominant feature at first, which would bring widely fine and dry weather for the Sunday of the Bank Holiday weekend. Whilst this is happening, low pressure in the Atlantic is expected to bring a change in weather to the UK, though the timing of any specific features is currently uncertain.

"From early to mid-week, high pressure is likely to become increasingly eroded from the west as areas of low pressure and frontal systems start to move in from the Atlantic, leading to more changeable conditions with spells of rain through the remainder of the week and the following weekend. Temperatures likely warm or very warm to start before quickly trending towards average."

Heavy rain is expected at the end of August
Heavy rain is expected at the end of August. Picture: Getty

WX Charts forecast that the grim weather is set to arrive on August 27, with East Midlands and southern Scotland experiencing the worst conditions.

However not everywhere will experience the torrential rain as Aberdeenshire, Somerset, Middlesex, Kent, Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire are not expected to be impacted by the storm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship has been questioned

Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together? Everything we know about their relationship

Showbiz

Tommy Fury confirmed he and Molly-Mae were back together.

Tommy Fury reveals what really happened with Molly-Mae as he shares engagement update

Showbiz

Perrie Edwards shares her pain at losing two babies.

Perrie Edwards breaks down as she reveals she's suffered two 'traumatising' miscarriages

Showbiz

The Ozzy Osbourne documentary was pulled from TV schedules

Real reason Ozzy Osbourne documentary mysteriously pulled from TV schedule

Showbiz

Back to the Old School on Heart Dance

Heart Dance is going Back to the Old School this weekend: How to listen and get involved

Trending on Heart

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's relationship timeline and dramatic split explained

Showbiz

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about Bambi's biting

Molly-Mae Hague reveals she uses ChatGPT for parenting advice

Showbiz

Brooklyn Beckham and his parents Victoria and David were not at his vow renewal to wife Nicola Peltz

David and Victoria Beckham's fresh heartache as details of Brooklyn's vow renewal speech are revealed

Showbiz

Olivia and Alex Bowen announced the birth of their daughter Sienna

Love Island's Olivia and Alex Bowen announce birth of daughter and reveal sweet name

Showbiz

Lewis Capaldi reflects on the 'worst day of his life' and returning to the spotlight

Lewis Capaldi reflects on the 'worst day of his life' and returning to the spotlight

Showbiz

Motorists over 70 could be banned from driving under new eyesight regulations.

Over 70s could be banned from driving if they fail compulsory eye test

Lifestyle

All the behind-the-scenes pictures from filming of The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2: All the behind-the-scenes pictures

Showbiz

Emma Heming-Willis took part in a tell-all interview with Diane Sawyer.

Bruce Willis’ wife remembers heart-wrenching moment he was diagnosed with dementia

Showbiz

Brooklyn Beckham reportedly has no contact with his old friends

Brooklyn Beckham has 'no contact with his old friends’ amid family feud

Showbiz

Mounjaro price increases explained

Mounjaro price increases explained: From Juniper, MedExpress, Asda and more

Fans think Taylor Swift will be Super Bowl 60's halftime star.

Is Taylor Swift performing at the Super Bowl?

Showbiz

Tom Kerridge, Dizzee Rascal and Daniel Bedingfield will appear at Pub in the Park

Win two VIP tickets for Pub in the Park in St Albans! Tom Kerridge, Daniel Bedingfield, Dizzee Rascal and more

Win

Peter Andre is at odds with Katie Price

Peter Andre blasts Katie Price's 'lies' in shocking statement about Junior and Princess

Showbiz

Maya Jama has officially taken sides in the Love Island camp.

Maya Jama confesses she only follows three Love Island girls following final

Love Island

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are former besties

Real reason for Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's 'feud' revealed after friendship fallout

Showbiz

The Love Island cast reunited

Inside the Love Island reunion as season 12 cast reunite

Love Island