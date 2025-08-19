Met Office give Hurricane Erin update amid reports of '600-mile rainstorm' battering the UK

Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

With torrential rain expected at the end of August, the Met Office have issued an update on what to expect.

The Met Office have given an update on Hurricane Erin following reports a 600-mile rain storm will batter the UK in the coming days.

Despite a recent heatwave which saw highs of 33C this month, torrential wind and rain are anticipated to hit the country from August 27 as Hurricane Erin makes its way from the Bahamas to the UK.

Now Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Stephen Kocher has given their verdict on what to expect next week, stating: "A key feature to watch in the coming days is Hurricane Erin, which is currently a category three storm to the east of the Bahamas."

They added: "We are closely watching Erin’s track, with the possibility of the UK feeling the effects of what would then be ex-hurricane Erin at some point next week, bringing an area of low pressure to the UK and more unsettled conditions."

Picture: Getty

The meteorologist continued: "This is still a week away however, so there is lots of uncertainty in the forecast, but it is possible we could see some wet and windy weather for the last week of August.

"We’ll be keeping a close eye on the movements of Hurricane Erin over the coming days and updating our forecasts accordingly."

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna also added: "Any remnants of the hurricane aren’t expected to have an impact on the UK until early next week, there’s uncertainty how it will play out. From late on Sunday the uncertainty starts to kick in.

"There’s a risk of some rain developing, a potential that then things will turn increasingly unsettled. It’s likely becoming more unsettled early to middle part of next week, at this stage we can’t be too firm on the details."

Picture: Getty

The Met Office forecast from August 24 – September 2 states: "High pressure is likely to be the dominant feature at first, which would bring widely fine and dry weather for the Sunday of the Bank Holiday weekend. Whilst this is happening, low pressure in the Atlantic is expected to bring a change in weather to the UK, though the timing of any specific features is currently uncertain.

"From early to mid-week, high pressure is likely to become increasingly eroded from the west as areas of low pressure and frontal systems start to move in from the Atlantic, leading to more changeable conditions with spells of rain through the remainder of the week and the following weekend. Temperatures likely warm or very warm to start before quickly trending towards average."

Picture: Getty

WX Charts forecast that the grim weather is set to arrive on August 27, with East Midlands and southern Scotland experiencing the worst conditions.

However not everywhere will experience the torrential rain as Aberdeenshire, Somerset, Middlesex, Kent, Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire are not expected to be impacted by the storm.