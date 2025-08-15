Met Office reveals exact date Tropical Storm Erin will cause havoc for UK

The Met Office warned Storm Erin was 'starting to gather strength'. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Wind, rain and thundery weather is expected to batter Britain in the coming days as Tropical Storm Erin travels across the Atlantic.

The Met Office has revealed the exact date the UK will be battered with the blustery impact of Tropical Storm Erin, which has already wreaked havoc off the coast of Africa.

The dangerous storm is currently moving across the Atlantic Ocean, with experts warning the extreme weather is gaining strength and could reach Category 4 by the weekend.

So far it's caused devastation in Cape Verde, sparking a state of emergency on the islands of São Vicente and Santo Antão after deadly floods caused nine deaths and forced 1,500 residents to flee their homes.

Now, forecasters are estimating when and where repercussions of the season's first hurricane will hit the Britain.

Tropical Storm #Erin is starting to gather strength as it moves across the Atlantic. It is expected to become a hurricane tomorrow and a major hurricane during the weekend. Current forecasts keep the centre away from land, but land impacts cannot be ruled out at this stage. pic.twitter.com/Xw6T4NmI9O — Met Office Storms (@metofficestorms) August 14, 2025

Will Tropical Storm Erin hit the UK?

Long-range predictions between Tuesday 19th August and Thursday 28th August show thundery weather is expected across the country.

Wind, rain and stormy spells are on the horizon for southern and western areas, following the recurring heatwaves that have baked Brits this summer.

Although Tropical Storm Erin itself is likely to swerve the UK, its impact is expected to be felt nationwide.

The Met Office said: "The details during this period carry low confidence. High pressure will probably be increasingly displaced to the north through the first part of this period, allowing areas of low pressure to potentially make inroads from the Atlantic.

"This brings an increasing possibility of stronger winds and rain, some of which could be heavy and thundery, especially for southern and western areas, but this perhaps becoming more widespread with time.

"Overall, temperatures look to remain above average, with the potential for some further hot spells, especially in the south.

"One of the determining factors of the forecast through this period will be the behaviour of what is currently Tropical Storm Erin as it progresses into the North Atlantic; this being a quite typical source of uncertainty in late summer."

Yellow weather warnings have been issued in the UK. Picture: Met Office

On Friday, the National Hurricane Centre issued a stark warning to those in the Leeward Islands, Bermuda and the east coast of the US, where the winds are expected to hit next.

Speaking of how Tropical Storm Erin might impact the UK, the Met Office revealed its upcoming route could be determined by unpredictable jet streams.

The forecaster continued: "Beyond Monday, the forecast becomes more uncertain, largely due to developments in the Atlantic. Tropical storm Erin is currently moving towards the United States, and its eventual path could influence UK weather.

"It’s not uncommon for tropical systems at this time of year to be picked up by the jet stream. Recent examples include Storm Floris and ex-tropical storm Dexter. The impact on the UK depends on where these systems sit relative to the jet stream, on the cooler, low-pressure side.

Britain is expected to turn wet and windy in 11 areas. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office added: "They can bring wet and windy weather; on the warmer, high-pressure side, they may remain offshore and contribute to warmer conditions. Sometimes the jet stream flows in a relatively straight path, much like a fast-moving river.

"At other times, it meanders and loops, slowing down the movement of weather systems and making their paths less predictable. These meanders can lead to prolonged periods of wet or dry weather, depending on where the jet stream is positioned."